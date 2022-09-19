Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
Gene-Edited Crops Are Getting a Surprising Push in Europe
This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Europe’s summer of drought has been impossible to ignore. Rivers dried up, exposing the skeletons of warships and ancient buildings. Images captured by satellite show swathes of the continent’s normally verdant fields turned to parched dust bowls.
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers
The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects smaller harvest and tighter supplies for 2022
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.219 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.180 billion bushels but a far cry from USDA's August estimate of 1.388 billion bushels.
natureworldnews.com
Gene-edited Crops Helps the World To Ensure People’s Food Security
A law that would permit the commercial cultivation and sale of gene-edited crops, which are now prohibited by European Union regulations that still apply to the nation, was introduced in the UK in May. The law will provide British farmers with more resources to produce more dependable and nutrient-rich food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Healthy Choice recalling popular power bowl product due to undeclared allergens
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular lunch and dinner item is being recalled over a misbranding issue, the USDA announced.Healthy Choice Frozen Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls are affected because of undeclared allergens. Instead of beef, they contain chicken sausage and pepper products.The boxes in question have an expiration date of April 18, 2023, and an establishment number of 34622 on the end flap of the packaging. The cartons are 9.25 ounces and are labeled with:"Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef" with lot code "5246220320" No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported, the USDA said.Anyone with the product should throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase.For more on this recall, visit the USDA's website here.
beefmagazine.com
Wheat: To graze or grain?
Drought conditions are still a major factor right now as producers strategize when and how much wheat to sow over the next few weeks. A current lack of subsoil moisture limits wheat’s potential to sprout and germinate, and some farmers may decide to “dust in” wheat. The Oklahoma State University Extension fact sheet on planting dual purpose wheat explains dusting it in as a technique that plants seeds in shallow soil (less than 1 inch) in the hopes of rainfall later this fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Consumers who frequent Kroger's produce section for ready-to-eat salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products should check their refrigerators. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, GHGA announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. According to a recall notice posted...
Thrillist
More Than 20 Products Sold at Kroger, Including Salsa & Guac, Recalled Due to Listeria
GHGA has announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items—including dips, salsas, and guacamole—that are potentially contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. All of the food was distributed to Kroger locations on September 11, the recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 20 states....
The five bold actions needed from the White House food summit
The White House conference is a crucial opportunity for course correction.
yankodesign.com
Sustainable tissue and box utilizes rice straw material
When I hear rice straw, I immediately think of those pasta-looking alternatives to plastic straws that some eco-conscious restaurants are now using. But the natural and original rice straw is the byproduct of rice production that are mostly just discarded and burned after the harvest. There’s only a small percentage of it that is used for the production of things like paper, fertilizers, animal feed, etc. So we need more products that will be able to reuse this material.
Alternative Protein Startup Planted Raises $72 Million
Alternative protein startup, Planted, recently raised the equivalent of around $72 million in a Series B round led by L Catterton. Planted is based in Switzerland. It develops alternative proteins using bio-structuring and fermentation to offer clean cuts of vegan meat. The company offers faux versions of chicken, pulled pork, kebab meat, and schnitzel, which can be found at retailers and restaurants across Europe. Christoph Jenny, co-founder of Planted, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Phys.org
Hair finds new roots as urban farming growth medium
The clumps of discarded hair on the salon floor could one day help to grow your lunchtime salad, thanks to scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), who have created the growth medium used in urban farming—known as hydroponics substrates—using keratin extracted from human hair. In hydroponics,...
New sugar substitutes in citrus could change food and beverage industry
We all love sugar. It could make any food taste better if combined with the right ingredients. However, as the saying goes, enough is a feast. Too much sugar could be addictive, as is the case for most people in the United States. Statistics show that 75 percent of Americans consume excessive amounts of sugar, which could lead to severe health conditions such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.
Phys.org
Making jackfruit jump off the shelves
Australian jackfruit is a tropical treasure: a fruit rich in vitamins, minerals and many phytochemicals that are known to have positive health benefits, and it is incredibly versatile in its culinary uses. When ripe, its sweet fruit segments are akin to the tropical tastes of banana, mango and pineapple and...
Medical News Today
Plant-based milk alternatives: Which one meets your dietary needs better?
Alternatives to dairy milk are becoming increasingly popular for people with allergies and intolerances or for those who prefer a dairy-free diet. Consumers, however, may not always be aware of the differences in micronutrient content of plant-based milk alternatives when compared to dairy milk. Researchers have therefore analyzed various plant-based...
foodsafetynews.com
Enoki mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria
Kam Ding Investment Ltd. is recalling K-Fresh Fresh Produce Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
technologynetworks.com
Gene Behind “Mysterious” Soil Virus Seen for the First Time
In every handful of soil, there are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, all working to sustain the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another helps scientists analyze soil health, soil carbon and nutrient cycling, and even the ways in which dead insects decompose. Soil viruses...
More consumers buying organic, but US farmers still wary
CHURDAN, Iowa (AP) — In the 1970s when George Naylor said he wanted to grow organic crops, the idea didn’t go over well. Back then organic crops were an oddity, destined for health food stores or maybe a few farmers markets. “I told my dad I wanted to...
Comments / 0