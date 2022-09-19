PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular lunch and dinner item is being recalled over a misbranding issue, the USDA announced.Healthy Choice Frozen Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls are affected because of undeclared allergens. Instead of beef, they contain chicken sausage and pepper products.The boxes in question have an expiration date of April 18, 2023, and an establishment number of 34622 on the end flap of the packaging. The cartons are 9.25 ounces and are labeled with:"Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef" with lot code "5246220320" No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported, the USDA said.Anyone with the product should throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase.For more on this recall, visit the USDA's website here.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO