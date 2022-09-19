ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man who pretended to be African prince convicted of federal fraud charges

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — A Dayton man, who ran an area church with is stepfather, is facing up to 20 years in prison after prosecutors said he pretended to be a Ghanaian prince to commit fraud.

A jury convicted Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, of 10 counts of various federal crimes.

Harrison, who was also known as “Prince Daryl R. Attipoe” and “Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe”, defrauded at least 14 people of more than $800,000, according to a release.

He was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to committing mail and wire fraud and witness tampering.

According to court documents and trial testimony, from January 2014 until September 2020, Harrison defrauded victims who thought they were investing in African trucking and mining companies.

Harrison and his stepfather claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, which sponsored religious services in various church facilities and private residences throughout the Greater Dayton area, Southwestern Ohio area and Parker, Colorado. Many investor victims were members of the congregation.

Harrison continually withdrew thousands of dollars in cash from the ministries bank accounts shortly after receiving investments, according to a release.

Harrison and his stepfather used the funds to rent a house in Colorado, purchase luxury cars, airplane tickets, hotel accommodations and more.

He will be sentenced at a future sentencing hearing and faces up to 20 years in prison.

