Ogden, UT

BYU OC Aaron Roderick Was Surprised By Dallin Holker’s Transfer

PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was “gutted” when Dallin Holker told coaches he was planning to enter the Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the former BYU tight end his intentions to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. Although Holker will officially go into the portal this December, he will remain a student at BYU until then.
Utes Equipment Shares Game Four Uniforms Against ASU

SALT LAKE CITY- Utes Equipment shared what Utah will be wearing against ASU this Saturday. Once again the team opted to go with red helmets this season paired with their white jersey and red pants. The helmet features the classic “Utah Stripe” down the center as well as the Drum...
Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season

LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
Bonner On ‘Short Leash’ As Recovery From Knee Injury Continues

LOGAN, Utah – Often times, the most difficult hurdle for an athlete to overcome when rehabbing an injury is the mental block that comes when stepping back on the field. For Utah State’s graduate senior quarterback Logan Bonner, his slow start to the 2022 season could be linked to a lack of trust in his surgically repaired left knee.
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
USU’s Blake Anderson Emphasizes Importance Of Mental Health

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson expressed the importance of mental health and shared stories of his personal struggles in life in a video posted on the Aggies’ social media. On Monday, September 19, Anderson announced that his team was dedicating their Week...
Tailgaters Embrace ‘Family On Three’, Plant Tree For Lost Member

SALT LAKE CITY- “Family On Three” is a mantra anyone even remotely associated with Utah Athletics is familiar with. Even the tailgating culture has latched onto the saying in recent years. During Saturday’s festivities ahead of the San Diego State game, a few of Utah’s tailgaters came together to remember a friend lost suddenly in January.
Ludwig Has Confidence In Offense, Looking For Faster Starts

SALT LAKE CITY- Three games into the season and Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has full confidence in the offense, he just wants them to start faster. While the veteran group has the ability to overcome early mistakes, Ludwig wants them to work toward being a force for four quarters instead of just three.
Whittingham, Utes Not Taking ASU Situation For Granted

SALT LAKE CITY- The Sun Devils are coming off a disastrous weekend where they lost to Eastern Michigan and head coach Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties. While being in turmoil is nothing new for ASU since the NCAA started investigating Edwards and the Sun Devils for recruiting violations last summer, the most recent news certainly adds an extra element of suspense to the Utes’ upcoming matchup.
A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
LOGAN, UT

