kslsports.com
BYU OC Aaron Roderick Was Surprised By Dallin Holker’s Transfer
PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was “gutted” when Dallin Holker told coaches he was planning to enter the Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the former BYU tight end his intentions to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. Although Holker will officially go into the portal this December, he will remain a student at BYU until then.
kslsports.com
Utes Equipment Shares Game Four Uniforms Against ASU
SALT LAKE CITY- Utes Equipment shared what Utah will be wearing against ASU this Saturday. Once again the team opted to go with red helmets this season paired with their white jersey and red pants. The helmet features the classic “Utah Stripe” down the center as well as the Drum...
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
BYU tight end Dallin Holker plans to transfer, his father confirms
Dallin Holker wants to play somewhere that will “utilize tight ends,” Bob Holker told the Deseret News
kslsports.com
Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season
LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
kslsports.com
Bonner On ‘Short Leash’ As Recovery From Knee Injury Continues
LOGAN, Utah – Often times, the most difficult hurdle for an athlete to overcome when rehabbing an injury is the mental block that comes when stepping back on the field. For Utah State’s graduate senior quarterback Logan Bonner, his slow start to the 2022 season could be linked to a lack of trust in his surgically repaired left knee.
kslsports.com
A Coach’s Journey: Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley
SALT LAKE CITY – From player to coach, a Utah man he is. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley sat down with Hans Olsen to discuss his coaching journey, which has all taken place up on the hill. “I love teaching. I love progress. I love seeing the light come...
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
kslsports.com
USU’s Blake Anderson Emphasizes Importance Of Mental Health
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson expressed the importance of mental health and shared stories of his personal struggles in life in a video posted on the Aggies’ social media. On Monday, September 19, Anderson announced that his team was dedicating their Week...
kslsports.com
Tailgaters Embrace ‘Family On Three’, Plant Tree For Lost Member
SALT LAKE CITY- “Family On Three” is a mantra anyone even remotely associated with Utah Athletics is familiar with. Even the tailgating culture has latched onto the saying in recent years. During Saturday’s festivities ahead of the San Diego State game, a few of Utah’s tailgaters came together to remember a friend lost suddenly in January.
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
kslsports.com
Ludwig Has Confidence In Offense, Looking For Faster Starts
SALT LAKE CITY- Three games into the season and Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has full confidence in the offense, he just wants them to start faster. While the veteran group has the ability to overcome early mistakes, Ludwig wants them to work toward being a force for four quarters instead of just three.
kslsports.com
Whittingham, Utes Not Taking ASU Situation For Granted
SALT LAKE CITY- The Sun Devils are coming off a disastrous weekend where they lost to Eastern Michigan and head coach Herm Edwards was relieved of his duties. While being in turmoil is nothing new for ASU since the NCAA started investigating Edwards and the Sun Devils for recruiting violations last summer, the most recent news certainly adds an extra element of suspense to the Utes’ upcoming matchup.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
kslsports.com
Utah Jazz Players Join Real Salt Lake For Joint Training Session
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz players joined Real Salt Lake at America First Field to participate in a joint training session ahead of Real Salt Lake’s friendly against LIGA MX side Atlas. An RSL representative confirmed to KSL Sports how the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake...
A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
kvnutalk
Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
