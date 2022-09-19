Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Planning Commission to hold special meeting, tour of Sonoma Developmental Center
The Sonoma County Planning Agency will hold an in-person special meeting to tour the Sonoma Developmental Center and discuss the draft specific plan for the site. Members of the public and the press may join the tour on Sept. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting is set to take place on-site at 15000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA at the Frederickson Building. A map of the starting location is available on the meeting page.
sonomacountygazette.com
Exciting changes at Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain
The stream seems to giggle as it winds its way down. From my Mountaintop Cathedral to my hometown below. ― from Mountaintop Cathedral, a song about Lafferty by Rick Pearse. Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch has been called an irreplaceable public treasure, the crown jewel of Sonoma Mountain, the city’s best-kept secret, and even Petaluma’s Mt. Tam. Rising to more than 2,000 feet, this 270-acre property on the western face of Sonoma Mountain offers thrilling views of four counties, San Francisco Bay, the Pacific Ocean, timeless Adobe Creek, abundant wildlife, and unmatched natural beauty. The City of Petaluma has recently contracted with the conservation nonprofit LandPaths to provide free, guided hikes on the City’s Lafferty property for members of the public.
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
sonomamag.com
Sonoma County Restaurant Named Among Top 50 in the US by The New York Times
Healdsburg’s Little Saint has been named one of The New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of 2022. The plant-based restaurant, operated by Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Michelin-starred Single Thread, opened in April. “The preparations revel in the produce, rather than just ratcheting up the umami in a...
sonomacountygazette.com
Napa-based documentary high lights horrors of Roundup
“Have film will travel.” That’s Brian Lilla’s modus operandi or MO. Thanks to Edie Otis — a long time real estate broker and Sonoma County resident — Lilla will travel from his home in Napa to the Rialto Theater in Sebastopol for a once-only benefit screening of his documentary, Children of the Vine, on Oct. 11, 2022. Tickets are $10 (Note: local citizens are coughing up $500 for Lilla to speak). In July, Otis saw the documentary at a fundraiser for Preserve Rural Sonoma County and was so impressed she felt it had to be seen again and again by as wide and as diverse an audience as possible.
sonomacountygazette.com
Fran Fleet: Her accidental career fit like a glove
This column is an homage to Fran Fleet, the proprietor of the Sandalady shop in downtown Cotati for over 50 years. She recently closed her business due to a back injury resulting from her work bending over and repairing baseball and softball gloves for so many years. The injury did not diminish her joy at offering her special talent to the thousands of customers who used her services. Her clientele ranged from locals to as far away as mail-order customers in Australia.
sonomamag.com
6 Favorite Sonoma Wineries for Fall Colors
To taste wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is a far more interesting—and delicious—form of leaf peeping. October is the ideal time to witness Sonoma County’s colorful transition from summer to fall in the field. Click through the above gallery for a few favorite Sonoma wineries for taking in the fall colors.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California
If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
sonomacountygazette.com
Penngrove’s Community Clubhouse celebrates 100 years
Just as I was getting my head around the 5-year anniversary of the Tubbs fire: Earthquake! The hits just keep on happening, don’t they? Let’s all review our emergency plans and packs. The Community Clubhouse is turning 100. There is a BIG open house planned for next March...
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cannabis dispensary eyes new market with expansion into eastern Santa Rosa
A local marijuana dispensary is seeking to expand its footprint into eastern Santa Rosa with a new location. Jane Dispensary, which has a shop on Armory Road near Santa Rosa Junior College, plans to open a second location in a vacant 2000-square-foot commercial space on Highway 12 just east of Brush Creek Trail.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
SFist
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.
The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
sonomamag.com
Cozy Log Cabin with Spectacular Wine Country Views Listed for $1.45 Million
If you’d like to experience Wine Country living in a cozy hillside retreat, a unique property just hit the market in Sonoma County. A log cabin perched on 48 acres in the hills west of Healdsburg, with panoramic views of Dry Creek Valley, is currently listed for $1,450,000. The...
marinmommies.com
Just Between Friends Huge Kids' Sale, September 22–25
Come shop until you drop at this fall's huge North Bay Just Between Friends kids' sale at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa. Taking place Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, Just Between Friends is the North Bay's largest children's and maternity consignment event. Get...
ksro.com
Rain Hammers North Bay; Santa Rosa Passes Average Rainfall for September
Santa Rosa surpassed its average rainfall total for the month of September in one day. A rain gauge downtown measured nearly half an inch of rain by four o’clock Sunday afternoon. For the past two decades, the average for September is 15-hundredths of an inch. Less than two weeks ago, Santa Rosa broke its all-time heat record, reaching 115-degrees. More rain is expected today and tomorrow.
sonomastatestar.com
SSU shaken up following earthquake
Sonoma State University students were rattled by a 4.4 earthquake, and subsequent aftershock of 4.3, that happened Tuesday Sept.13 at 6:39p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about two miles north of Santa Rosa. Many students were worried about what could happen next. Some called friends and family to make sure...
Crowd of 200 blocks roadway for sideshow in Santa Rosa, four arrested
A crowd of around 200 people blocked off a roadway in Santa Rosa for sideshow activity on Friday, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.
