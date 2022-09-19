ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Eli Manning tries out for Penn State quarterback spot in hilarious undercover video... as former Super Bowl champion dons wig and make-up to fool unsuspecting students and coaches (but they aren't impressed with his 40-yard dash time!)

Eli Manning may have retired in 2020, but with the help of a disguise - and a ridiculous alias - the New York Giants legend was able to roll back the years and fight for a walk-on spot at Penn State as seen in a new video. The hilarious stunt,...
NFL
Eli Manning tries out for college football team while disguised as ‘Chad Powers’: ‘Absolute gold’

Eli Manning has amused fans by going undercover to try out for a college football program, with the football star nearly offered a place on the team.Manning, 41, became homeschooled “Chad Powers” in the latest episode of his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places, which saw him try out for Penn State University’s football program as a walk-on.To ensure that the players and coaches wouldn’t recognise the two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Giants quarterback underwent a physical transformation complete with facial prosthetics and a wig.Manning then made his way into the stadium where tryouts were taking place, where he confirmed...
NFL
Eli Manning discusses 'Chad Powers' moniker on The Tonight Show

Eli Manning appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and discussed his “Chad Powers” alter ego. The “Chad Powers” character was used on the show “Eli’s Places.” Manning’s ESPN Plus show is based around Manning travelling around the country and diving into different parts of football. On the latest episode, Manning decided to travel to Penn State to try out as a walk-on player.
