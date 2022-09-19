Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Eli Manning tries out for Penn State quarterback spot in hilarious undercover video... as former Super Bowl champion dons wig and make-up to fool unsuspecting students and coaches (but they aren't impressed with his 40-yard dash time!)
Eli Manning may have retired in 2020, but with the help of a disguise - and a ridiculous alias - the New York Giants legend was able to roll back the years and fight for a walk-on spot at Penn State as seen in a new video. The hilarious stunt,...
CBS Sports
Police investigating after Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in face by a fan during postgame celebration
A situation involving Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray getting slapped by a fan following Arizona's win over the Raiders on Sunday is under investigation by investigation by police in Las Vegas. A spokesman for the LVPD told the Associated Press on Monday that a battery complaint was made following the Cardinals'...
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
James Franklin Pitches New Athlete Dorms at Penn State
'Everything matters,' Franklin said last year. Here's why football dorms matter to the Penn State coach.
Eli Manning tries out for college football team while disguised as ‘Chad Powers’: ‘Absolute gold’
Eli Manning has amused fans by going undercover to try out for a college football program, with the football star nearly offered a place on the team.Manning, 41, became homeschooled “Chad Powers” in the latest episode of his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places, which saw him try out for Penn State University’s football program as a walk-on.To ensure that the players and coaches wouldn’t recognise the two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Giants quarterback underwent a physical transformation complete with facial prosthetics and a wig.Manning then made his way into the stadium where tryouts were taking place, where he confirmed...
Eli Manning Shares Photo of Daughter, 7, at First Hockey Practice — Where He Forgot Her Helmet!
Eli Manning's little girl is ready to take the ice!. On Sunday, the former New York Giants player, 41, shared an adorable picture of his youngest daughter Caroline Olivia, 7, before her "first hockey practice of the year." Noticeably missing from the snap is Caroline's helmet, which Manning admitted he "forgot" and his wife would be bringing later.
Former Rebel Eli Manning Goes Undercover, Tries Out For Penn State Football
The former Rebel quarterback continues to cause laughs off the field.
For Mike Zordich, a Moment to 'Cherish' at Penn State
Penn State will honor its 1982 championship team Saturday. Zordich, now coaching at Central Michigan, will be there.
saturdaytradition.com
Eli Manning discusses 'Chad Powers' moniker on The Tonight Show
Eli Manning appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and discussed his “Chad Powers” alter ego. The “Chad Powers” character was used on the show “Eli’s Places.” Manning’s ESPN Plus show is based around Manning travelling around the country and diving into different parts of football. On the latest episode, Manning decided to travel to Penn State to try out as a walk-on player.
