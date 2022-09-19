Price hikes have taken hold of the United States in the last twelve months, and now in late 2022, just one mention of the word "inflation" is apt to make most people shudder. In August the overall inflation rate lowered from the astronomic peak of 9.1% to 8.3%, yet the cost of food remains high with an overall increase of 11.4% in 2022 (per Trading Economics).

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO