Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll: Week Three Edition

SALT LAKE CITY – We’re entering conference play for most teams across college football, and after a fun first three weeks of the football season, it’s time for another BIG-PAC Power Poll. Ten of the 23 teams in the BIG-PAC power poll are undefeated, while only Colorado...
BYU OC Aaron Roderick Was Surprised By Dallin Holker’s Transfer

PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was “gutted” when Dallin Holker told coaches he was planning to enter the Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the former BYU tight end his intentions to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. Although Holker will officially go into the portal this December, he will remain a student at BYU until then.
BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
BYU TE Dallin Holker Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football tight end Dallin Holker is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the tight end directly. After Tuesday’s practice, Holker was not at practice as players walked off the Student Athlete Building practice field. He informed BYU head coach...
Student Arrested After Nuclear Threats Over Utah Football Game

SALT LAKE CITY- It can be hard to not get sucked into the passion and excitement that comes from watching live sports, but sometimes it gets taken too far. A University of Utah student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utah football team lost their game to San Diego State last weekend.
Enis, Vele Staying Focused As Role In Utah Offense Grows

SALT LAKE CITY- Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele are determined to stay focused after a big outing last weekend against San Diego State. The Utes were determined to incorporate their wide receivers into the offense more heading into 2022, but the process has been slower than most thought three games in. However, both Enis and Vele showed their value as pass catchers, hauling in three of Utah’s five touchdowns last weekend. The key now for the veteran players is to keep being that threat week-in and week-out starting with Arizona State this weekend.
Tailgaters Embrace ‘Family On Three’, Plant Tree For Lost Member

SALT LAKE CITY- “Family On Three” is a mantra anyone even remotely associated with Utah Athletics is familiar with. Even the tailgating culture has latched onto the saying in recent years. During Saturday’s festivities ahead of the San Diego State game, a few of Utah’s tailgaters came together to remember a friend lost suddenly in January.
Ludwig Has Confidence In Offense, Looking For Faster Starts

SALT LAKE CITY- Three games into the season and Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has full confidence in the offense, he just wants them to start faster. While the veteran group has the ability to overcome early mistakes, Ludwig wants them to work toward being a force for four quarters instead of just three.
BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
