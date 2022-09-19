Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Kaufusi: Utah’s Defensive Motto Is Relentless, Smart, Nasty, Ballhawks
The Utah defense got beat up on the ground in the 2021 version of this game but in 2022 they held the Aztecs to 173 total yards which ends up being just 3.14 yards per play. The Ute defense smothered San Diego State and went back to being that patented Utah defense.
kslsports.com
Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll: Week Three Edition
SALT LAKE CITY – We’re entering conference play for most teams across college football, and after a fun first three weeks of the football season, it’s time for another BIG-PAC Power Poll. Ten of the 23 teams in the BIG-PAC power poll are undefeated, while only Colorado...
kslsports.com
BYU OC Aaron Roderick Was Surprised By Dallin Holker’s Transfer
PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was “gutted” when Dallin Holker told coaches he was planning to enter the Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the former BYU tight end his intentions to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. Although Holker will officially go into the portal this December, he will remain a student at BYU until then.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
kslsports.com
BYU TE Dallin Holker Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU football tight end Dallin Holker is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the tight end directly. After Tuesday’s practice, Holker was not at practice as players walked off the Student Athlete Building practice field. He informed BYU head coach...
BYU tight end Dallin Holker plans to transfer, his father confirms
Dallin Holker wants to play somewhere that will “utilize tight ends,” Bob Holker told the Deseret News
kslsports.com
Student Arrested After Nuclear Threats Over Utah Football Game
SALT LAKE CITY- It can be hard to not get sucked into the passion and excitement that comes from watching live sports, but sometimes it gets taken too far. A University of Utah student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utah football team lost their game to San Diego State last weekend.
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
kslsports.com
Enis, Vele Staying Focused As Role In Utah Offense Grows
SALT LAKE CITY- Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele are determined to stay focused after a big outing last weekend against San Diego State. The Utes were determined to incorporate their wide receivers into the offense more heading into 2022, but the process has been slower than most thought three games in. However, both Enis and Vele showed their value as pass catchers, hauling in three of Utah’s five touchdowns last weekend. The key now for the veteran players is to keep being that threat week-in and week-out starting with Arizona State this weekend.
kslsports.com
Tailgaters Embrace ‘Family On Three’, Plant Tree For Lost Member
SALT LAKE CITY- “Family On Three” is a mantra anyone even remotely associated with Utah Athletics is familiar with. Even the tailgating culture has latched onto the saying in recent years. During Saturday’s festivities ahead of the San Diego State game, a few of Utah’s tailgaters came together to remember a friend lost suddenly in January.
kslsports.com
A Coach’s Journey: Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley
SALT LAKE CITY – From player to coach, a Utah man he is. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley sat down with Hans Olsen to discuss his coaching journey, which has all taken place up on the hill. “I love teaching. I love progress. I love seeing the light come...
kslsports.com
Ludwig Has Confidence In Offense, Looking For Faster Starts
SALT LAKE CITY- Three games into the season and Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has full confidence in the offense, he just wants them to start faster. While the veteran group has the ability to overcome early mistakes, Ludwig wants them to work toward being a force for four quarters instead of just three.
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
kslsports.com
BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
kslsports.com
Utah Jazz Players Join Real Salt Lake For Joint Training Session
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz players joined Real Salt Lake at America First Field to participate in a joint training session ahead of Real Salt Lake’s friendly against LIGA MX side Atlas. An RSL representative confirmed to KSL Sports how the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
