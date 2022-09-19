Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Customer injured after bullets burst through south St. Louis diner
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over a dozen shots were fired near a South City diner, injuring a customer overnight Thursday. Outside the Courtesy Diner in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, multiple bullet holes penetrated the large glass window. Shortly before the shooting, police said an employee chased after a table of accused dine-and-dashers. Soon after gunfire was heard from Crescent Avenue just past midnight.
House fire in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.
KMOV
Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
KMOV
Crash closes road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has closed a portion of Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Police tell News 4 the street is closed from Public Works Drive to Boone’s Crossing so officers can investigate a fatal accident. Other information was not immediately known.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
KSDK
Cooler weather is just around the corner for St. Louis
The heat is almost over in the St. Louis area. Highs will barely reach the 70s Thursday, a day after hitting the mid-90s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies on WB I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
A Table Rock, Illinois woman died on the highway Tuesday morning. Police blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.
KMOV
Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
KMOV
Owner and customers react after car smashes into popular South City staple
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lily’s Mexican Restaurant, which sits on the corner of South Kingshighway and Devonshire, had to close after a car crashed into its north wall early Tuesday morning. The restaurant is a staple in South City, serving authentic Mexican cuisine. “We were blessed and lucky...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Week, September 22 to September 28
This week is all about yoga under the stars, Story Collider, Banned Books Week and much more
Missouri troopers stop St. Louis drivers daily for speeding at up to 110 miles per hour
As the number of drivers on the road decreased during the pandemic, the city saw an uptick in dangerous driving behavior including speeding. But as driver numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels, those unsafe driving habits stayed high.
Sweetie Pie's announces closure of Upper Crust location
ST. LOUIS — Sweetie Pie's, the famous St. Louis restaurant at the center of reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, announced Tuesday it was closing the doors to its remaining Upper Crust location. A steady stream of hungry fans stopped by the location...
KSDK
Florissant Meadows Shopping Center businesses struggle to reopen after flooding
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Some Florissant businesses have been struggling for months to get back on their feet after historic flooding pretty much wiped out one of their major shopping centers. St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is one of only a handful of businesses here in the Florissant Meadows Shopping...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
Woman shot at Courtesy Diner Thursday morning
A woman is recovering after being shot in west St Louis early Thursday morning.
KMOV
Man found dead in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man dead near Hall Street and Adelaide on Wednesday. The department is still looking into the man’s death and the circumstances.
Man shot while driving on Olive Boulevard
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while driving Tuesday morning on Olive Boulevard. The man told the Creve Coeur Police Department that he was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights when he saw two vehicles stopped in the middle of the road. He went around them and then entered […]
Comments / 0