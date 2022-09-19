ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Customer injured after bullets burst through south St. Louis diner

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over a dozen shots were fired near a South City diner, injuring a customer overnight Thursday. Outside the Courtesy Diner in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, multiple bullet holes penetrated the large glass window. Shortly before the shooting, police said an employee chased after a table of accused dine-and-dashers. Soon after gunfire was heard from Crescent Avenue just past midnight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Crash closes road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has closed a portion of Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Police tell News 4 the street is closed from Public Works Drive to Boone’s Crossing so officers can investigate a fatal accident. Other information was not immediately known.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis City. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man dead near Hall Street and Adelaide on Wednesday. The department is still looking into the man’s death and the circumstances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot while driving on Olive Boulevard

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while driving Tuesday morning on Olive Boulevard. The man told the Creve Coeur Police Department that he was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights when he saw two vehicles stopped in the middle of the road. He went around them and then entered […]
CREVE COEUR, MO

