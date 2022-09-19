ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Idaho GOP drops lawsuit against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee

By By CLARK CORBIN Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEuo4_0i1qlf6V00

The lawsuit that former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in May has been dismissed.

An Ada County judge dismissed the lawsuit and a preliminary injunction order on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party delegates voted to direct the party’s new executive committee to dismiss the lawsuit, according to press releases issued by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party.

Former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna filed the suit on May 12 in Fourth District Court in Ada County after the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee endorsed candidates running in the May 16 primary election.

Luna alleged the endorsements violated the Idaho Republican Party’s bylaws requiring the central committees to stay neutral in primary elections. Luna alleged the endorsements amounted to a contract violation and put the party and its central committee at risk.

Luna sought the lawsuit and injunction in order to block the county central committee from issuing endorsements in the party’s primary election.

The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee maintained it had freedom of speech rights to endorse the candidates and inform primary election voters of who it thought the best choices of conservative candidates were.

Luna and the Idaho Republican Party’s lawsuit against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee became a wedge issue during this summer’s Idaho Republican Party convention, where new Chairwoman Dorothy Moon defeated Luna to claim the state party’s top spot.

On Thursday, leaders of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee issued a press release welcoming the dismissal of the lawsuit and the temporary injunction order.

“This order wrongfully restricted the Bonneville County Republican Party’s right to communicate with Republican voters on the eve of the Republican Party’s own primary nomination,” the statement read, in part. “The vacation of this order reinforces the great value and importance of freedom of speech, as well as the Republican Party organization’s role in preserving the principles upon which it is founded.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

'Idaho Debates' set, one schedule change announced

BOISE — Due to scheduling issues, the air date for a debate between U.S. Senate candidates on Idaho Public Television has been moved from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. The schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television, remains otherwise unchanged. It includes: Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT ...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Top candidates for Idaho governor decline statewide debates ahead of November general election

BOISE, Idaho — Are political debates in Idaho dead forever? The answer is likely no, but the new norm of not debating in major statewide races continues. Republican incumbent Governor Brad Little said he won't debate on statewide television ahead of the November general election. Little’s opponent from the Idaho Democrats, Stephen Heidt, told KTVB Tuesday he won’t debate either.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

IDAHO DEBATES: Four statewide debates set, but 3 top GOP incumbents bow out

BOISE — Four statewide political debates have been scheduled in advance of the general election: Rivals for U.S. Senate, Idaho Attorney General, state superintendent of schools and lieutenant governor all will debate on statewide TV as part of the “Idaho Debates,” starting Oct. 3. The “Idaho Debates” are sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters, and Idaho’s public universities and air live statewide on Idaho Public Television. ...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Ada County, ID
Ada County, ID
Government
Bonneville County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. ...
IDAHO STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots

A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday.  “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
NYE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Idaho Republican Party#Executive Committee#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Gop
boisestate.edu

Burkhart quoted on Idaho abortion laws

Ross Burkhart, professor of political science in the School of Public Service, was quoted in Courthouse News, an online source focusing primarily on judiciary news. A Sept. 17 article entitled “The future of Idaho abortion laws examined” takes an in-depth look at the likely landscape for abortion rights in Idaho in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, both in terms of state legislative action as well as state and federal current court cases.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Man Who Admitted to Being Member of White Supremacist Group Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime, False Statements After Assaulting Man in Bar Because of his Race

WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a 46-year-old Idaho man pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of a man at a bar in Lynnwood, WA which occurred solely because of the victims actual and perceived race. The incident occurred in December 2018. In his plea...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry. That would be the main focus...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Post Register

Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho sees reduction in the uninsured

Newly released census data indicates Idaho had the second-largest reduction in its uninsured population in the nation over the past three years. The American Community Survey data comes at a time when the Idaho Legislature is preparing to review and possibly modify Medicaid expansion, which is the program that’s largely responsible for the decrease in the state’s uninsured population. Voters approved the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, after several years...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children

New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the health and well-being of children and families across all 50 states. The rankings are largely compiled through data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and the U.S. Department of Education. ...
IDAHO STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
WASHINGTON STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Feds Recommend More Oversight of Wyoming Natrium Nuclear Project

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As companies continue to push cutting-edge nuclear energy technologies, the federal government has become a major investor, pumping billions of dollars into a handful of demonstration projects. That includes nearly $2 billion for TerraPower’s Natruim project planned near Kemmerer. A...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy