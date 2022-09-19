ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Dollar issues recall notice for Colgate products

By Matt Bernardini
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Family Dollar announced that it is voluntarily recalling six Colgate products that are sold in 11 states because they were stored outside of the recommended temperature requirements.

Family Dollar announced a recall notice for six different Colgate products in 11 states on Friday. Photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock

The products at issue are part of Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash product line. They are sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah. Family Dollar said that it has not been made aware of any reports of illnesses related to the recall.

"Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," according to a statement on the website of the Food and Drug Administration . "Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt."

The recall notice builds on an earlier recall notice from July 21.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

