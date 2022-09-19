ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bleacher Report

Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Suspension for Consensual Relationship with Staffer

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension" for having a consensual relationship with a woman on the Celtics staff, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams

The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Suns, Mercury Governors Support Robert Sarver's Decision to Sell Teams

Suns Legacy Partners, which manages the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, released a statement Wednesday supporting Robert Sarver's decision to sell the two franchises. "We agree that Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community," the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

Home improvement shows love to show you scenes of "demolition day." The Utah Jazz have given you an entire demolition summer. On Thursday, another piece of the old core was removed. In the wake of the megadeals that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Jazz traded sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Report: Suns' CEO Fielding Employees' Concerns About Post-Sarver Era

The Phoenix Suns reportedly took a step into the post-Robert Sarver world within the organization by holding an all-employees call Wednesday to address concerns about the organization's culture in the wake of the independent investigation into the team governor. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley answered...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Clippers' John Wall Says He Got 'As Close as You Can Get' to Suicide

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall detailed his experience suffering from suicidal thoughts in an essay for The Players' Tribune published Thursday:. "One night, after all my homies had left and it was just me sitting there all alone with my thoughts running wild, I got about as close as you can get to making an unfortunate decision and leaving this earth. Only by the grace of God, and the love of my sons, am I still here to tell my story."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Activity amid Knee Injury Rehab

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for five-on-five activities, team president Lawrence Frank told reporters Thursday. Frank said Leonard "feels great" as the team prepares to open training camp next week. The five-time All-Star missed the entire 2021-22 season amid recovery from a partial ACL tear. With...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons Says Nets Are 'a Great Fit for What I Do'

Ben Simmons is excited about what he can accomplish alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets as he prepares to return to the court after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season. The three-time NBA All-Star discussed his outlook with the Nets, who acquired him in a February...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Explains His Back Injury Following Criticism from Stephen A. Smith

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons opened up about the back injury he sustained during the season that drew criticism from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Appearing on The Old Man and the Three podcast (starts at 46:50 mark), Simmons explained he initially had "soreness" in his back while he was working out and he went to "run up the stairs" and his "whole right side just dropped."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Nets' Ben Simmons Says Criticism of Shooting 'F--ked With Me a Lot'

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was unable to tune out the constant discourse regarding his jump shot while a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons said on the newest episode of The Old Man & the Three podcast that the intense focus on his shooting messed with his head. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY

