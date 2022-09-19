Read full article on original website
Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Suspension for Consensual Relationship with Staffer
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension" for having a consensual relationship with a woman on the Celtics staff, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a...
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams
The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
Suns, Mercury Governors Support Robert Sarver's Decision to Sell Teams
Suns Legacy Partners, which manages the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, released a statement Wednesday supporting Robert Sarver's decision to sell the two franchises. "We agree that Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community," the...
Bojan Bogdanović reportedly Traded to Pistons; Jazz Get Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee
The Utah Jazz reportedly continued their offseason fire sale Thursday by trading forward Bojan Bogdanović to the Detroit Pistons. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Jazz will receive center Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee in return. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported in June...
Winners and Losers of Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
Home improvement shows love to show you scenes of "demolition day." The Utah Jazz have given you an entire demolition summer. On Thursday, another piece of the old core was removed. In the wake of the megadeals that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Jazz traded sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Draymond Green: 'Bulls--t' for Suns' Robert Sarver to Represent NBA, Calls for Vote
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has ripped Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury governor Robert Sarver, saying it's "bulls--t" that he will continue to represent the NBA after his one-year suspension. "This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for," Green...
Steve Kerr Says James Wiseman Has Drawn 'Rave Reviews' from Warriors' Coaching Staff
James Wiseman has been something of a disappointment for the Golden State Warriors in his young career. But this summer, the reviews coming from the third-year center were more positive. "All of my coaches have been raving about James," head coach Steve Kerr told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I just...
Report: Suns' CEO Fielding Employees' Concerns About Post-Sarver Era
The Phoenix Suns reportedly took a step into the post-Robert Sarver world within the organization by holding an all-employees call Wednesday to address concerns about the organization's culture in the wake of the independent investigation into the team governor. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley answered...
Clippers' John Wall Says He Got 'As Close as You Can Get' to Suicide
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall detailed his experience suffering from suicidal thoughts in an essay for The Players' Tribune published Thursday:. "One night, after all my homies had left and it was just me sitting there all alone with my thoughts running wild, I got about as close as you can get to making an unfortunate decision and leaving this earth. Only by the grace of God, and the love of my sons, am I still here to tell my story."
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Cleared for 5-on-5 Activity amid Knee Injury Rehab
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for five-on-five activities, team president Lawrence Frank told reporters Thursday. Frank said Leonard "feels great" as the team prepares to open training camp next week. The five-time All-Star missed the entire 2021-22 season amid recovery from a partial ACL tear. With...
Windhorst: Knicks Thought Evan Mobley's Contract Would Limit Cavs' Mitchell Pursuit
Evan Mobley is a young building block for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks reportedly thought Cleveland wouldn't go all-in on a Donovan Mitchell trade based on how it could impact its ability to re-sign the big man down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) explained the...
Ben Simmons Says Nets Are 'a Great Fit for What I Do'
Ben Simmons is excited about what he can accomplish alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets as he prepares to return to the court after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season. The three-time NBA All-Star discussed his outlook with the Nets, who acquired him in a February...
Steve Kerr: Warriors Have 'Way Better Chance' to Win Title If Andre Iguodala Returns
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to see Andre Iguodala return to the team for the 2022-23 season. Speaking to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Kerr said he believes the Warriors "have a way better chance" to repeat as NBA champions if the former All-Star is on their roster.
Lakers Rumors: LA Held Trade Talks With Pacers This Week; IND Still Seeks 2 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers engaged in trade talks this week, but Indiana's asking price of two unprotected first-round picks was too high. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that news during an appearance on Bally Sports on Wednesday. Charania mentioned Indiana center Myles Turner and...
Who Takes the Last Shot: Rockets Edition
Houston has a group of young and hungry players. Do you trust the youth or go with the veteran bucket-getter? 🗳
Nets' Ben Simmons Explains His Back Injury Following Criticism from Stephen A. Smith
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons opened up about the back injury he sustained during the season that drew criticism from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Appearing on The Old Man and the Three podcast (starts at 46:50 mark), Simmons explained he initially had "soreness" in his back while he was working out and he went to "run up the stairs" and his "whole right side just dropped."
Jordan Poole, Warriors to Discuss Contract Extension After Tokyo Trip, Says Bob Myers
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers plans to meet with representatives for Jordan Poole once the team has returned from its preseason trip to Tokyo. "I think after Tokyo [we'll] sit down for the first time and start having that conversation," Myers told reporters Thursday. "That's about two weeks out from the deadline for him."
Nets' Ben Simmons Says Criticism of Shooting 'F--ked With Me a Lot'
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was unable to tune out the constant discourse regarding his jump shot while a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons said on the newest episode of The Old Man & the Three podcast that the intense focus on his shooting messed with his head. "I...
Knicks Rumors: Obi Toppin's Role Could Increase in 2022-23 Season
Coming off a strong second season, Obi Toppin could see even more playing time for the New York Knicks during the 2022-23 campaign. Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, members of the Knicks coaching staff think Toppin might play a bigger role for the team. The Knicks used the No. 8 overall...
Nets' Ben Simmons: Playing For 76ers Was 'Incredible'; Fans Were 'Unbelievable'
Things surely didn't work out as many envisioned when the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft, but the Brooklyn Nets guard still has love for the city and its fans. During an appearance on The Old Man and The Three...
