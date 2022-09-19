Read full article on original website
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Morris survives three-set battle with Rochelle
ROCHELLE — The Interstate 8 Conference schedule has provided several tough matchups for the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team this season. After Rochelle earned a hard-fought three-set win over LaSalle-Peru on Tuesday, the Lady Hubs returned home on Wednesday and again found themselves locked in a third-set tiebreaker battle, this time against the Morris Redskins.
Rochelle News-Leader
Cross Country: Rochelle duo medals at Byron Invitational
BYRON — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub varsity cross country teams competed in the Byron Invitational at the Byron Forest Preserve on Wednesday. The Lady Hubs finished fourth out of five teams with 110 points, while the Hubs took fifth out of six teams with 119 points in the meet.
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs rally for road win at LaSalle-Peru
LASALLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team rallied from a first-set defeat to win the second and third sets against LaSalle-Peru on Tuesday. Sophomore Taelynn Rodeghero led the offense with 11 kills as Rochelle outlasted the Cavaliers 20-25, 26-24, 25-15. The Lady Hubs (9-7-3, 3-2 Interstate 8) will host Morris on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Hubs fall in road match at Sycamore
SYCAMORE — The Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team continued the Interstate 8 Conference schedule with a road match against Sycamore on Monday. Sophomore defender Bryan Garcia and junior forward Diego Salazar each scored in a 5-2 loss to the Spartans. Rochelle (7-6, 4-2 Interstate 8) will kick off the conference tournament on Monday, Sept. 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IHSA Football Rankings: Sept. 21, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the newly released high school football rankings in Illinois for our Rockford area teams from the AP released Wednesday, September 21 through four weeks of the season. Class 7A#10 Honononegah (4-0) Class 6ANo local teams ranked. Belvidere North (3-1) received one vote. Class 5A#4 Sycamore (4-0)#10 Sterling (3-1)Boylan received 5 votes […]
starvedrock.media
Unbeaten Bruins, Crusaders And Irish Move Into State Football Rankings
St. Bede, Marquette and Seneca have joined the state football rankings. The unbeaten Bruins are ranked 7th in Class 1A in the latest Associated Press poll while the Crusaders check in at number 10 in Class 1A. Seneca is also 4-0 on the season and they've debuted at number 10 in Class 2A. Princeton has yet to lose but they're stuck at the 4th spot in the Class 3A rankings. You can hear the Tigers this Friday night at home against Kewanee on 99.3 WAJK.
Legendary former Guilford swim coach Don May passes away
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A former Guilford coaching legend has died. Longtime boys swim coach Don May passed away September 15 in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he had been living. May was inducted into the Rockford Public School District 205 Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. May first started teaching and coaching swimming at Rockford West […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together
ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockford high schooler earns perfect ACT score
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Auburn High School senior accomplished something fewer than half of a percent of ACT test takers do each year; He earned a perfect score. Sinecio Morales got a 36 on the exam. Less than 6,000 students got a perfect score on the ACT in 2020, according to Best Colleges. Sincecio […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle’s overpass
The first train made its way to Lane (Rochelle) on Jan. 15, 1854. It was probably Jan. 16 that the first person complained about having to wait at the tracks. From the beginning, Rochelle has had a love-hate relationship with the railroad. Train service helped put Rochelle on the map, it also made it difficult to get around the community.
Darren Bailey holds meet-and-greet in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey paid a visit to Rockford Tuesday night. He and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, stopped by Midway Village for a meet-and-greet. Bailey stopped in Peoria and Rock Island earlier to talk about migrants being shipped to Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation […]
Could be end of an era for iconic Hebron restaurant
After 53 years in the family, The Dari in Hebron is facing a new era. Martha Johnson and Mary Noonan’s last day running The Dari was Sunday. If the sisters find a buyer for the restaurant before spring 2023, they say they plan to retire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
MyStateline.com
Storm chances return Sunday
Early Saturday morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s in most areas. Janesville, Rochelle, and DeKalb are starting the morning off a bit cooler at 64 degrees. The above average temperature trend will continue for at least a few more days. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will make it into the lower 80s. Overnight lows are going to stay fairly warm in the upper 60s thanks to cloud cover with rain chances returning.
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
WIFR
Ogle County elementary school recoups after lightning strike
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages to Highland Elementary School were addressed Monday after a lightning strike took out the school’s power source Sunday night. Principal Joe Mullikin shared the update with community members and school families via Facebook:. School was canceled Monday for students at the Stillman Valley...
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Comments / 0