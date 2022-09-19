St. Bede, Marquette and Seneca have joined the state football rankings. The unbeaten Bruins are ranked 7th in Class 1A in the latest Associated Press poll while the Crusaders check in at number 10 in Class 1A. Seneca is also 4-0 on the season and they've debuted at number 10 in Class 2A. Princeton has yet to lose but they're stuck at the 4th spot in the Class 3A rankings. You can hear the Tigers this Friday night at home against Kewanee on 99.3 WAJK.

SENECA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO