4 arrested, charged with stealing fitness trackers from Corsicana warehouse

Your Monday Morning Headlines, September 19th, 2022 03:25

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four people have been charged with systematically stealing fitness trackers from a warehouse in Corsicana.

Antonio Marcell Lewis, 41, Samuel Earl Lewis, 36, Aaron Lincoln, 43, and Ricka Smith, 37, were arrested on Thursday. If they are convicted, they face up to five years in prison.

They were indicted for conspiracy to commit theft from interstate shipment on Sept. 8.

Over the course of four months, the scheme allegedly netted over $425,000 in value, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Antonio Lewis and Lincoln, who are both shipping and receiving employees for a department store distribution center in Corsicana, allegedly stole fitness trackers and accessories that were meant to go to retail stores. The two would unload them from freight trailers by the pallet and put them near the facility's loading docks.

Smith is a driver for a commercial freight carrier who allegedly parked her truck near the loading docks so Antonio Lewis and Lincoln could load the fitness trackers on her truck.

Allegedly, Smith would meet with Antonio Lewis and Samuel Lewis, who are brothers, after the thefts to unload the fitness trackers from her truck. The brothers then sold the fitness trackers to unauthorized retailers.