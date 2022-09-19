Keeping Their Distance: Prince Harry & Prince William Did Not Interact During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Source: mega

Prince William and Prince Harry kept their distance during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Despite the estranged brothers walking side by side from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, the once close duo stayed far apart and sat separately at the Monday, September 19, ceremony.

William and Harry also marched together during the procession to Wellington Arch, however, the two went their separate ways when departing the ceremony. After the committal service, the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle left in a separate vehicle from the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton.

The loss of the siblings' beloved grandmother has been extraordinarily difficult for them, especially with the media focusing in on their feud. "People need to just stop talking about all this stuff and focus on my grandmother," Harry allegedly relayed to a friend following the passing of Her Majesty.

According to an insider, William has a similar mindset, noting he has been "processing his grief and the death of his grandmother, rather than sitting there processing his relationship with Harry. The insider added that the father-of-three is "solely focused on doing what is right to honor the Queen."

As OK! previously reported, the two have done their best navigate this tumultuous period. “This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes,” another insider said. “They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing.”

“There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around,” the source shared of the matriarch's passing. However, the brothers “console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever.”

Things are even more complicated for William, as a source explained, "there’s a steadfast determination to now serve the king and prepare himself for the destiny that will one day see him be fortunate enough to serve as sovereign."