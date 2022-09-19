Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals pulled off an incredible comeback on Sunday as they were down 23-0 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Somehow, they were able to come back into the game and force overtime. From there, Murray was able to get that game-winning touchdown to take the game by a score of 29-23. It was a great win that helped the team avoid an 0-2 start.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO