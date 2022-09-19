ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies a suspect in the killing of two high school students. Authorities are seeking a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old on two charges of first-degree murder. A petition initiates a juvenile court case. The suspect is not in custody and...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood School Board misses an opportunity

When the Haywood County School Board announced that it had chosen Trevor Putnam as the system’s new superintendent, I can’t think of a single person who follows education news in this region that was surprised. People were making that call even before Superintendent Bill Nolte announced his relatively sudden November retirement.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

UNCA students, staff traumatized by surprise active shooter training drills

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An active shooter training drill on the University of North Carolina Asheville campus seemingly backfired. On Sept. 9, student employees of UNCA’s Highsmith Student Union received a mandatory training notice via email for a two-hour "gathering" on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to sophomore Ellie...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

