my40.tv
Buncombe County Health & Human Services named NC's top health department of the year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's health department was named the state's top health department of the year last week by the North Carolina Public Health Association. During the NCPHA Fall Education Conference Sept. 14-16, 2022, in Wilmington, Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was awarded the...
WLOS.com
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
my40.tv
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
my40.tv
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies a suspect in the killing of two high school students. Authorities are seeking a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old on two charges of first-degree murder. A petition initiates a juvenile court case. The suspect is not in custody and...
my40.tv
Dogwood Health Trust awards Haywood County $1M for much-needed affordable housing
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County has received a big sum to help solve a big issue, as $1.1 million is heading to the county in the form of a grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. It's an amount not seen in years to help meet the growing...
Hendersonville Police offering new text service
The department plans to use PowerEngage, a software solution that integrates with the police department's Computer Aided Dispatch and records management system.
my40.tv
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
my40.tv
Brevard Academy the 1st school in Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students, staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard Academy has made history, becoming the first school in the Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students and staff. Blue Zones is a national program that promotes healthy lifestyles through daily exercise and healthy meals. Brevard Academy reached that status for staff on...
my40.tv
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
my40.tv
'Great success story:' Asheville leaders discuss remaining affordable housing bond funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has spent $18.5 million of a $25 million affordable housing bond approved by voters in 2016. City leaders are now deciding how the remaining $6.5 million will be allocated. “The Housing Trust Fund has been a great success story for our...
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood School Board misses an opportunity
When the Haywood County School Board announced that it had chosen Trevor Putnam as the system’s new superintendent, I can’t think of a single person who follows education news in this region that was surprised. People were making that call even before Superintendent Bill Nolte announced his relatively sudden November retirement.
my40.tv
Trusted Elections Tour stops in Asheville: Officials discuss security of the vote
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A bi-partisan panel was held on the campus of Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College to discuss election integrity just seven weeks ahead of the November election. The list of speakers featured directors of elections from Buncombe and Henderson counties, members of the boards of elections...
my40.tv
UNCA students, staff traumatized by surprise active shooter training drills
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An active shooter training drill on the University of North Carolina Asheville campus seemingly backfired. On Sept. 9, student employees of UNCA’s Highsmith Student Union received a mandatory training notice via email for a two-hour "gathering" on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to sophomore Ellie...
my40.tv
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
WLOS.com
Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
my40.tv
Buncombe County Schools to get security upgrades with $1.7M in NC Education Lottery funds
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County Public Schools has been awarded $1.7 million for security upgrades. The money, which will be used to secure exterior doors at several schools, is coming from North Carolina Education Lottery funds, which were approved Tuesday night, Sept. 20, during the Buncombe County Commissioners meeting.
my40.tv
Buncombe County Public Libraries to modify Thursday hours, beginning this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beginning this week, Buncombe County Public Libraries is modifying its Thursday hours. All libraries will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays, with the goal of reducing unscheduled library closures. The change is a two-hour reduction from the previous schedule. No other operating hours have...
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
