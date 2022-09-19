ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Mountaineers, Hokies set to meet for Black Diamond Trophy

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Hoping to even its record and maintain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy, West Virginia takes on Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A sellout crowd will be on hand at Lane Stadium, and the 54th matchup between the two rivals will be shown nationally on ESPN.
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach

Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron. If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game

The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
Pearisburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Giles High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
WVU battles retention problems post-pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —West Virginia University officials have ongoing concerns about student retention. The university is still working on the latest numbers, but Provost Maryanne Reed said Monday that retention levels for all students have dropped post-pandemic. Reed, during an appearance on “MetroNews Talkline,” said the drop after several years...
West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
