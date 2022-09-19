BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.

