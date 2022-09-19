Read full article on original website
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers Now staff makes their pick for Thursday night's game.
Metro News
Mountaineers, Hokies set to meet for Black Diamond Trophy
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Hoping to even its record and maintain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy, West Virginia takes on Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A sellout crowd will be on hand at Lane Stadium, and the 54th matchup between the two rivals will be shown nationally on ESPN.
Metro News
Mountaineers’ defense hopes to keep run-heavy Hokies from hitting their stride
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — While West Virginia’s offense against Virginia Tech’s defense is strength vs. strength in Thursday’s battle for the Black Diamond Trophy at Lane Stadium, the Hokies’ offense and Mountaineers’ defense have yet to reach a level either unit aspires to through three games.
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia at Virginia Tech Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Week 4 matchup between the Mountaineers and Hokies.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Most Important Game Ever
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, if the West Virginia Mountaineers don’t beat the Virginia Tech Hokies and bring back the Black Diamond Trophy on Thursday night, Neal Brown might as well not board the bus back to Morgantown. Losing and potentially falling to 1-3...
WDBJ7.com
College football fan attempting to break record for most games attended by road-trip in one season
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Ben Chase’s minivan gets used as a bed, an office and transportation as he works to break the record for attending the most college football games in one season by road-trip. “The record is 50 by two brothers in 2016 and they traveled together, and...
WBOY
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron. If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.
techlunchpail.com
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Have Changed Towards WVU
The WV native voiced his true feelings about the Mountaineers.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Hokies release depth chart ahead of Thursday’s battle vs. WVU
It's almost time for another installment in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy as West Virginia heads south to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night. The Hokies released this week's depth chart ahead of Thursday's game, and there are no real surprises. One noticeable difference...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
Pearisburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wvexplorer.com
Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
Metro News
WVU battles retention problems post-pandemic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —West Virginia University officials have ongoing concerns about student retention. The university is still working on the latest numbers, but Provost Maryanne Reed said Monday that retention levels for all students have dropped post-pandemic. Reed, during an appearance on “MetroNews Talkline,” said the drop after several years...
Virginia Tech offers $54 million to climate-friendly farmers
Virginia Tech has reportedly received $80 million in federal funding that the school says will go toward jump-starting efforts in four states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms.
WSLS
Summer goes out with a bang before powerful fall cold front moves through
ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday marks the final full day of summer. While it starts out comfortably, temperatures soar well into the 80s by the afternoon. Parts of the area will briefly touch 90° Wednesday afternoon too!. Let’s not get used to that, though. We’ve got a major wardrobe...
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
