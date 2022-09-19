ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Hochul announces new plan to preserve Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday an updated five year plan to help preserve the south shore of Long Island. The goal of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan is to guide local communities to better protect and restore the region’s natural resources and economy. It’s supported by $1 million in annual state funding.
New York lawmakers introduce legislation to combat 'forever chemicals' in water sources

Clean water advocates are urging New York state to take aggressive action on so-called “forever chemicals" in water sources. Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are substances found in everyday products, like non-stick pans, GORE-TEX and popcorn bags. They are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment. So when they end up in landfills, contaminated water containing PFAS, called leachate, makes its way to drinking water sources.
As Connecticut opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving

Thirty years after Trisha Rios began using opioids, her life has come full circle. Rios’s journey included multiple treatment attempts, losing custody of her three older children, and an overdose that required the administration of naloxone. But today, she is in remission and has built a career dedicated to helping others dealing with addiction.
Democrats in the lead

Connecticut Democratic incumbents have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll. Alex Jones appeared in court in Connecticut again yesterday, leaders in our region discuss big plans for combating climate change, and for the first time in a while, the Greenwich League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates.
A farmers alliance

Connecticut farmers join together to plan for climate change, a former state budget official wants his job back, how nonprofits are preparing to help Puerto Ricans with ties to the state, and parents are calling for anti-racists policies in schools, but why now?. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s...
What will stop racism in Connecticut schools?

Connecticut schools are struggling to address racism and bias in their classrooms. Can just policy change the culture?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Ginny Monk to discuss her article, “CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
