wshu.org
Hochul announces new plan to preserve Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday an updated five year plan to help preserve the south shore of Long Island. The goal of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan is to guide local communities to better protect and restore the region’s natural resources and economy. It’s supported by $1 million in annual state funding.
wshu.org
Lamont and Blumenthal lead by double digits in latest Quinnipiac University poll
In Connecticut, Democratic incumbents Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll released on Wednesday. The poll has Lamont leading at 57% with his GOP challenger Bob Stefanowski at 40%. Blumenthal leads his Republican rival Leora...
wshu.org
Over 500 beginner farmers in Connecticut join together to plan for climate change
Connecticut farmers joined representatives from the state Department of Agriculture in Bridgeport to help the New Connecticut Farmers Alliance to unveil a five-pillar platform to fight climate change under what is called the “Future of Farming CT” program. Mary Claire Whelan, coordinator for the Farmers Alliance, said that...
wshu.org
New York lawmakers introduce legislation to combat 'forever chemicals' in water sources
Clean water advocates are urging New York state to take aggressive action on so-called “forever chemicals" in water sources. Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are substances found in everyday products, like non-stick pans, GORE-TEX and popcorn bags. They are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment. So when they end up in landfills, contaminated water containing PFAS, called leachate, makes its way to drinking water sources.
wshu.org
As Connecticut opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
Thirty years after Trisha Rios began using opioids, her life has come full circle. Rios’s journey included multiple treatment attempts, losing custody of her three older children, and an overdose that required the administration of naloxone. But today, she is in remission and has built a career dedicated to helping others dealing with addiction.
wshu.org
Democrats in the lead
Connecticut Democratic incumbents have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll. Alex Jones appeared in court in Connecticut again yesterday, leaders in our region discuss big plans for combating climate change, and for the first time in a while, the Greenwich League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates.
wshu.org
A farmers alliance
Connecticut farmers join together to plan for climate change, a former state budget official wants his job back, how nonprofits are preparing to help Puerto Ricans with ties to the state, and parents are calling for anti-racists policies in schools, but why now?. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s...
wshu.org
What will stop racism in Connecticut schools?
Connecticut schools are struggling to address racism and bias in their classrooms. Can just policy change the culture?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Ginny Monk to discuss her article, “CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
