Road rage shooting sends driver, passenger to hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a road rage incident on the downtown connector, Atlanta Police’s night commander Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to I-75 near 10th Street just before 10 p.m....
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
DeKalb police now say they are investigating death of 13-year-old Lithonia boy as a homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A day after family members complained that police weren’t investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy as a murder, DeKalb County police said they are now considering the death a homicide. Jamiren Crosby was found dead on a Lithonia trail Monday afternoon. Family members...
Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home. Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person. It...
Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in Stone Mountain, warns other drivers to be vigilant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are trying to identify four men who lured a Lyft driver into a Stone Mountain neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint over the weekend. It happened just after 3 a.m., according to DeKalb County police, who said the woman was answering a...
4 shot, 1 arrested after large group of teens join DeKalb street fight, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot three victims during a fight in the middle of the street between a group of teens, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around...
Dispute at Gwinnett car shop leads to fatal shooting, police say
A dispute at a Lilburn auto shop escalated into a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
MPD Reports: Vehicle chase aborted on outskirts of Athens when subject reaches 130 mph; man receives severe burns from unknown substance
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Mill...
Man shot several times at Clayton County motel, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a shooter and his car after they say a man was shot several times at a motel. Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway overnight in reference to someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Police arrest driver accused of killing 66-year-old Gwinnett County hit-and-run victim
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday morning. Police said 33-year-old Ismael Perez faces vehicular homicide and hit-and-run charges in the death of Norcross resident Sadie Ware. Police said Ware was struck by a truck...
Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos
ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
6 injured after driver fleeing trooper causes multivehicle crash on I-20, GSP says
A driver fleeing from law enforcement on I-20 in Atlanta caused major backups during Wednesday’s evening commute after c...
Missing woman murdered in Midtown apartment; suspect at large, police say
ATLANTA - Almost three months after Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Atlanta investigators now believe the 24-year-old was murdered, and her body disposed of. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Atlanta Police Department announced new details regarding Lenoir's disappearance. Officers say the missing person's case is now a homicide.
New video released in deadly shooting involving Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu
ATLANTA, Ga. - New surveillance video shows the moments Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu shot and killed a man outside a Buckhead restaurant. Atlanta police homicide investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the June shooting that left one person dead, and two others - including himself - injured.
Police: Woman tricked out of $10K with gambling scam in Perimeter Mall parking lot
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have a warning for shoppers after they say a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars at Perimeter Mall. The victim claims she was approached by an unknown woman in the parking lot of the mall who convinced her to play a card game for money.
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
Driver trying to escape goes wrong way on I-20, smashing into cars, troopers say
ATLANTA — A wreck blocked several lanes of Interstate 20 at the downtown connector. The wreck happened Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed three cars are involved. A driver trying to get away from a state...
Next-door neighbor saves Henry County man from pit bull attack, he says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County man will not go out to his yard without a gun after he was attacked by two pit bulls. Paul Nix, 65, says he was burning trash in his yard off of Old Macon Highway and didn’t see the attack coming.
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
