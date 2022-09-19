ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos

ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing woman murdered in Midtown apartment; suspect at large, police say

ATLANTA - Almost three months after Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Atlanta investigators now believe the 24-year-old was murdered, and her body disposed of. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Atlanta Police Department announced new details regarding Lenoir's disappearance. Officers say the missing person's case is now a homicide.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New video released in deadly shooting involving Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu

ATLANTA, Ga. - New surveillance video shows the moments Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu shot and killed a man outside a Buckhead restaurant. Atlanta police homicide investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the June shooting that left one person dead, and two others - including himself - injured.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

