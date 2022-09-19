Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest suspect for stabbing victim more than 40 times
A man was arrested on charges of murder after investigators say he stabbed a victim more than 40 times.
Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
Lehigh Acres drug dealer sentenced to 14 years in prison
A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking. Samuel Lewis was found guilty in August during a one-day trial in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis, of Lehigh Acres, was sentenced on Sept. 8. He was found...
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside
FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
Police arrest a man who broke into and stole from a victim's car
Collier County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who broke into a victim's car and stole a cooler last month.
Man arrested after stabbing someone more than 40 times in Burnt Store Marina
A Burnt Store Marina man has been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he stabbed someone multiple times on Monday. Deputies say Edmond Clarke, 36, was inside The Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina just before 7 p.m. on Monday when he grabbed scissors from a cup near the register and began stabbing the victim.
Diplomat middle schooler arrested for threats to shoot up school
A Diplomat Middle School student was arrested Tuesday for threatening to shoot up the school on a Snapchat post according to Cape Coral police.
Lee County man sentenced to 5 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
A Lee County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday. The State Attorney’s Office says Rodney Andrew Thurman, 47, was found guilty and sentenced on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison for each, with the sentences running concurrently.
Written shooting threat left in girls’ restroom at Riverdale High School
Deputies are looking for whoever left a written shooting threat in a girls’ restrooms at Riverdale High School on Tuesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Riverdale High School administration and deputies became aware on Tuesday of a threat left on the partition of one of the girl’s restrooms. It reads: “I’mma shoot da scool if I fail EOC again!!!! 9/22/22.”
Pedestrian airlifted to trauma unit after crash in Englewood
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma unit for treatment following a crash in Englewood this morning.
Golden Gate Estates man arrested for a vehicle burglary after deputies recognize him
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man it says was responsible for stealing a cooler from a truck in August. Deputies arrested Joshua Lee Hachtmeyer, 28, of Golden Gate Estates, for stealing the cooler after they say he listed it for sale on Facebook and matched the description of the man seen taking the cooler on surveillance video.
Police: Cape Coral man threatened neighbor with machete over dog poop
A Cape Coral man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he threatened his neighbor with a machete following an argument over dog poop on the neighbor’s lawn. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Eduardo Aguila, 65, was arrested at around 9:10 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance at a Cape Coral home. The victim, Aguila’s neighbor, told police that he and Aguila got into an argument over Aguila’s dog pooping in the victim’s yard. The victim said the dog going over to his property has been an ongoing issue.
Fort Myers police: Carjacking, kidnapping suspect arrested at gas station
A man accused of carjacking a vehicle with a 3-year-old boy in it on Friday confessed to authorities after capture on Tuesday. The man, Freddy Ramirez, told police he committed the crime out of desperation because he is unemployed, according to Fort Myers police Det. Laynor Rodriguez, who led the investigation.
Harbour Heights man sentenced to 13 years for toddler son’s drowning death
A Harbour Heights man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 13 years in prison for the accidental drowning death of his 19-month-old son in 2020. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Shahzad Sayed, 28, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday
One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
Cape Coral man arrested, accused of check fraud, stealing over $100K
A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Cape Coral police say he used personal information to make counterfeit checks and stole over $100,000. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Dysean Isiah Bryant, 21, was arrested and faces fourteen counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information, coupled with evidence of grand theft of around $106,691.25. He was already incarcerated at the Lee County Jail on separate charges.
FMPD release new photos of the kidnapping and carjacking suspect
FMPD released new photos of the suspect who kidnapped a 3-year-old and carjacked a pickup truck from the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard on September 16. FMPD said this man is considered armed and dangerous. On September 16, a woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard...
Lee County NAACP wants charges dropped against man arrested after brawl at basketball game
The NAACP is defending a father who punched a coach during a high school basketball game, saying the video does not show the whole story. The fight happened two weeks ago during a game between Ida Baker and Dunbar High School. The civil rights organization said David Church Sr. doesn’t...
