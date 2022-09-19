ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/20/22)

It is Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of Thursday Night Football. This will be the Browns’ first game with an AFC North rival this season. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH

