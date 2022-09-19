Read full article on original website
Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
Browns Identify Fan Who Hit Team Owner Jimmy Haslam With Bottle
The incident took place late in the game during Sunday’s home loss to the Jets.
Browns safety Grant Delpit mum on defense's collapse against Jets
After helping to orchestrate the Cleveland Browns’ first loss of the season, third-year safety Grant Delpit felt no obligation to explain his role in the defensive collapse against the Jets in Week 2. He spoke at the team’s press conference on Monday after the brutal defeat and gave a...
How to watch the Cleveland Browns rivalry game against Pittsburgh Steelers on Amazon Prime
Thursday night's rivalry game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers has the look of an early "must-win" by both teams after disappointing losses in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Browns lost 31-30 to the New York Jets on Sunday after taking a 30-17 lead with 1:55 to play. Cleveland...
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/20/22)
It is Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of Thursday Night Football. This will be the Browns’ first game with an AFC North rival this season. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Studs & Duds From Jets' 31-30 Victory Over Cleveland Browns
Rookies on offense stole the show in New York's dramatic win over the Browns while this offensive lineman and safety struggled, holding the Jets back
Ex-Pro Bowler to retire as member of Browns
Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career. Haden plans to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haden, 33, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Cleveland. He was named a Pro Bowler...
