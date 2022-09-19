Read full article on original website
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Ukraine has estimated a Russian death toll of nearly 50,000 since the start of the war on February 24.
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin’s bloodthirsty Russian forces slay heroic Brit volunteer medic on war frontline
CRAIG Stanley Mackintosh, 48, was reportedly killed in an ambush while serving as a volunteer medic for Ukraine. The landscape gardener from Norfolk is believed to have been shot in the neck near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv while attempting to save a Ukrainian fighter. Mackintosh had always dreamed of...
Putin's wrath unleashed: Terrifying moment 'Ukrainian power plant is destroyed by Russian missile' is caught on camera, showing devastating shockwave
A shocking new video is believed to show a massive explosion at a Ukrainian power plant after a Russian missile strike which plunged the region into darkness. The video shows the blast at Kharkiv's CHPP-5 power plant, which is followed by a devastating shockwave that ripples out in all directions, rattling the house the person filming is standing in.
Watch ‘panicking’ Russians fall off tank before it crashes into a tree during humiliating retreat in Ukraine
THIS is the shocking moment Russian troops fall off a speeding tank before it crashes into a tree during a humiliating retreat in Ukraine. Drone footage shows multiple Kremlin soldiers hurtling off the out-of-control tank in Kharkiv as Ukraine continue their 30-mile advance into Russian occupied areas. Moments after Vladimir...
Russian state-media host calls for generals to be executed for allowing retreat from huge swaths of Ukraine
A Ukrainian counterattack has made big gains against Russian forces, especially in the northeast. A Russian state-media host called for generals to be executed for allowing the retreat to happen. Usually optimistic, Russian state media is struggling to respond to the counteroffensive. A Russian state-media host has called for the...
Russia’s version of Madonna breaks with Putin, slams Ukraine war for making Russia a ‘pariah’ state
Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva has publicly condemned the Ukraine war. One of Russia’s biggest pop stars has issued a scathing condemnation of the war in Ukraine, and said her government may ostracize her for doing it. Alla Pugacheva, who has been a huge star in Russia for decades,...
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’
The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Putin's partial military mobilization greeted with enthusiasm on Moscow's streets
President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of Russia's military was received with a mixture of enthusiasm and concern by people in Moscow.Sept. 21, 2022.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Humiliating moment Russian troops ‘flee the frontline’ as Ukraine vows to drive them back to the border
THIS is the humiliating moment Russian troops are recorded fleeing the frontline inside their trenches as Ukraine vowed to push them back to the border. The footage - which will be hugely embarrassing to Russian leader Vladimir Putin - comes as Ukrainian defenders launched their much-anticipated counterattack in occupied Kherson overnight.
Putin concedes China has 'questions and concerns' over Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine
Hong Kong (CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China's "balanced position" on the Ukraine war, though he conceded Beijing had "questions and concerns" over the invasion, in what appeared to be a veiled admission of their diverging views over the protracted military assault. Putin made the...
Russia is gaining from conflict in Ukraine, Putin says
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had gained, not lost, from the conflict in Ukraine because it was embarking on a new sovereign path that would restore its global clout.
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian troops recaptured Chkalovske, a town between the cities of Kharkiv and Izium, from Russian forces as they continued their rally for territorial gains, having reclaimed about half a million acres of land, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. "Another freed settlement!" Zelensky said on Telegram with...
Putin Scrambles to Marshal Russian Forces as Ukraine Army Reaches Border
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scrambling to marshal his forces amid reports that Ukrainian troops are close to the Russian border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the Russian leader is in constant contact with top officials within the military and the defense department. "The President is in...
Russian troops leaving behind weapons and munitions in Ukraine counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on...
