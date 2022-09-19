Read full article on original website
Bryan Harsin cagily addresses T.J. Finley’s status against Missouri
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin continues to closely guard his decision on the Tigers’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s (11 am CT ESPN) game against Missouri. T.J. Finley won the job after besting Robby Ashford, Zach Calzada, and freshman Holden Geriner in a quarterback battle. Finley started the first...
Father of T.J. Finley criticizes Auburn’s 2-QB system, discusses son’s shoulder injury
The father of Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley voiced his frustration with the Tigers’ two-quarterback system and play-calling this week in the aftermath of a humbling loss to Penn State in which his son injured his shoulder. David Finley made an appearance on the Locked On Auburn podcast Thursday...
Joseph Goodman: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin critical of players but not himself
In football, the true character of a team comes out in the second half of tough games. How well did a team train in the offseason? Are the second-teamers adequate? Can a coach adjust against a worthy opponent?. All these things are revealed when the paint is no longer fresh...
Is Tennessee back, and can Auburn stop the bleeding?
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
Bryan Harsin watch: War Eagle? Auburn’s battle cry should be ‘War Buzzard’
The big ol’ birds circling Bryan Harsin’s head aren’t golden eagles. They’re buzzards. Auburn spends a lot of money and time hiring and firing head football coaches who don’t quite fit. Looks like Harsin - who barely survived his first season on the Plains - is next in line to get paid a boatload of money to leave.
T.J. Finley’s not-so-subtle retweet offers explanation into Auburn’s passing-game woes
There’s plenty to be critical of and unpack from Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday. Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was 11 of 19 passing for 152 passing yards, an interception and a lost fumble before being replaced in the second half by Robby Ashford. The benching...
2023 Auburn football schedule released
Auburn’s 2023 slate is now complete. With Auburn’s SEC opener just days away, the SEC on Tuesday evening unveiled its full conference schedule for next season. Auburn already knew which teams would be on its 2023 schedule, but now it knows the dates. The Tigers will open SEC...
What Saban said about Alabama mindset, cracks a joke
Alabama’s at the midweek point of practice for the Saturday visit from Vanderbilt. Nick Saban will stop by the interview room to discuss the progress after the Wednesday workout. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives. -- It’s about stacking positive performances in practices and that means...
Bryan Harsin gives update on Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley’s shoulder
The shoulder injury T.J. Finley sustained during Auburn’s loss to Penn State last weekend does not seem to be a serious one. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin indicated Monday that Finley will not miss any time because of the injury, saying the junior quarterback will be “good going into this week” as Auburn begins SEC play against Missouri. Auburn (2-1) and Missouri (2-1) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN.
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
Jayden Coleman, 2024 cornerback from Alabama, includes 6 teams in top 10
Jayden Coleman is a 5-foot-10, 178-pound cornerback from Phenix City (Ala.) Central. With the junior in the midst of his final high school season, his attention is beginning to slowly shift toward a college decision. On Monday, Coleman released his top 10, and it’s full of SEC teams. Arkansas, Auburn,...
Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers camo-style gear on sale in Operation Hat Trick campaign
Fanatics has launched camo-style gear in its annual Operation Hat Trick campaign, and there are plenty of Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers options. Operation Hat Trick (OHT) generates awareness and support for the recovery of wounded service members and veterans through the sale of branded merchandise and products. Proceeds are donated to select organizations that support the OHT mission.
Charles Barkley Says Auburn ‘Can’t Afford Me’ As Its Athletics Director
Auburn University is looking for a new athletics director, and for them, one name will have to be crossed off their list – if it was even on it in the first place. On Monday (Sept. 19), NBA legend and former Tiger Charles Barkley, while at the Basketball Golf Classic, was asked if he’d be open to filling the position.
Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2022 Miss Homecoming?
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for Miss Homecoming. The candidates this year are Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones, and Grace McNairy. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll...
Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime
OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika
Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
