Charleston, SC

counton2.com

What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Busy year equals big bonuses for Charleston port employees

Just two months after the last round of bonus checks were handed out, workers at the State Ports Authority are set to receive another extra financial boost following a record year for cargo and cash flow at the Port of Charleston. The SPA's board of directors on Sept. 20 approved...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks

Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
CHARLESTON, SC
Thrillist

This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States

There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
BEAUFORT, SC
counton2.com

Forecasters watching wave for potential development

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather that could develop into a tropical system as it moves through the Caribbean. Forecasters along the Gulf Coast are keeping an eye on Invest 98L, which has a 70% chance of becoming a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

New 336-unit apartment project coming to North Charleston near the airport

NORTH CHARLESTON — A 336-unit multifamily development is on the way to the Lowcountry, not far from Charleston International Airport. New York City-based real estate management and investment firm CP Capital is partnering with Charleston-based apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners on the new three-story project to be called Montague Corners.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Family Dollar (Dorchester)

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Family Dollar Stores of South Carolina LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 5017 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 7, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015259.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston boosts downtown cleanup with Glutton street vacuum

Downtown Charleston has a new ally in street cleaning. The Glutton. The hand-held device looks similar to a leaf blower but sucks material in rather than pushing it away. The Charleston Environmental Services Department started deploying the Glutton in July up and down King Street and on Market Street near the historic Charleston City Market.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors

A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown woman to ‘Swim the Loop’ for Friendship House

GEORGETOWN — One local woman is willing to go the extra mile — or three — to raise funds for a Georgetown nonprofit. Caroline Coleman of Georgetown plans to swim 3.5 miles in the Swim the Loop open water endurance swim held Oct. 9 in Wilmington, N.C., to raise funds for Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
LADSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base

The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

