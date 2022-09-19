Read full article on original website
Gilchrist predicts parent council will be important
In response to the newly formed “Michigan Parents Council,” the Lt. Gov. Gilchrist said that every parent in Michigan should be involved in their child’s education. (Sept. 21, 2022)
Bill introduced to change state surrogacy law
Over a year after the birth of their biological twins, a couple’s names are still not on their children’s birth certificates. (Sept. 21, 2022) Group calls for vehicle sales to be 100% clean by …. Meet the Artists: ‘Duneside’ by Benjamin Boss. Robin Williams’ son to...
Bill Steffen Gets Even Higher
I’m on vacation in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. I wrote about driving/climbing up Rib Mt. near Wausau, Wisconsin. Rib Mt. is 1,942 feet above sea level and 741 feet above the nearby valley floor. For a long time, it was thought that this was the tallest point in the state of Wisconsin, but geologists have determined that that honor goes to Timm’s Hill, approximately 44 miles to the northwest of Rib Mt.
Expanded addiction programs in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As substance use and overdoses continue to rise, so does the need for treatment. Mariah DeYoung from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is with us today to talk about their expanded offering of services to support a person’s entire recovery journey. Pine Rest has seen a reduction in their waitlist due to their recent expansion, which allows patients to receive treatment sooner. Their staff is usually able to get someone into treatment within 1-2 days now!
Bill Steffen Gets High in Wisconsin
The past two days, Gayle and I have visited the highest point in the state of Wisconsin and what I think is now the 4th highest place in Wisconsin. The view above is at Rib Mountain, near Wausau. It’s nearly 700 feet higher than the surrounding valleys. It’s a State Park and has a ski resort on the north side of the mountain.
Tudor Dixon calls for resignation of state superintendent Michael Rice
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon held a press conference Tuesday morning where she called for the resignation of state superintendent Michael Rice. The event happened at the Michigan Department of Education building, and Dixon opened up the press conference by saying that schools have lost...
The importance of early dental treatment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your dental health, if you put off treatment, it will continue to get worse and also more expensive, which is called treatment progression. Our Dental Health Expert, Dr. Lance Dehne with Grand Valley Dentistry, joins us today to talk about...
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Day 3 of our Trip to Wisconsin – Evening
First – I’m no Mr. Fix-it. I can change a light bulb and use an electric weed whacker and that’s about it. So, we get a motel room…and the bathroom door squeaks…I mean SQUEAKS!…you could probably hear it in the next zip code. Plus, it sounds just like a horse – really. It’s late and the front desk is as empty as Ford Field during the NFL playoffs. I’m thinking…do I have anything that can lubricate a door hinge? The closest thing I can come up with is the complimentary soap, shampoo or conditioner in the bathroom. My wife and I talk it over…we decide on the conditioner. So, I put some on a kleenex and coat the hinge…making sure I can get it “inside” the hinge as much as possible. IT WORKS! The “horse” had disappeared.
Republican governor candidate Tudor Dixon on education
Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon says that it elected, she would focus on making sure Michigan students are meeting reading goals. (Sept. 19, 2022)
Charges filed in Maryland murder linked to West Michigan case
A long-haul trucker already charged with murdering a woman in metro Grand Rapids in 1996 now also faces charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in Maryland in 2006. (Sept. 19, 2022)
Advanced Interiors can help you with remodel project
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re planning a home renovation or building project, you know that finding the right company is the key to success. Advanced Interiors has been in business in West Michigan for over two decades. today we have Jason, Theresa and Madison in studio with us.
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022
Thunderstorms are passing through West Michigan with break-ups of sun in-between. Wednesday should start out dry but rain is expected in the afternoon. (Sept. 20, 2022)
70% of Puerto Rico Remains Without Power
Three days after Hurricane Fiona, 70% of Puerto Rico remains without power. As of 1 am Thu., estimates are that 1,033,000 customers are without power on the island out of 1,468,223 total customers. (image above from poweroutage.us). The winds from Hurricane Fiona were not nearly as strong as with Hurricane...
