WDEF
Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Robertson Form School Facilities Committee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson have formed a committee to evaluate the needs of local school facilities. A 2020 report from MGT Consultng identified around a billion dollars worth of need in Hamilton County Schools. This includes dilapidated conditions...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday
Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
WDEF
CHI Memorial and TVFCU team up to bring community lung cancer screenings
CHI Memorial and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union have teamed up to bring lung cancer screenings to the community. The CHI Memorial ‘Breathe Easy Lung Coach’ is a mobile clinic that uses low dose C T lung screenings to detect early cancer. Tiffany Wolf with TVFCU said this...
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
chattanoogacw.com
Which school buildings in Hamilton County need the most repair? Group aims to find out
We're out to answer a basic question about Hamilton County Schools: Which schools in the county have the most maintenance requests that haven't been addressed?. School officials, including former Hamilton County School Board Chair Tucker McClendon, have long pointed out there are many repairs needed across the district. McClendon, who...
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB And TVA Distribute LED Light Bulbs To 1,000 Families In Need
Led by EPB Energy Pros, approximately 200 EPB and TVA volunteers have distributed LED bulb kits to 1,000 local families in need as part of United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Impact Days. EPB and TVA joined organizations across the area hosting volunteer projects to commemorate United Way of Greater...
luxury-houses.net
Featuring Exquisite Architectural Details, this Gorgeous All Brick Home in Chattanooga Hits Market for $2.2M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home surrounded by mature landscaping and in a short distance to Chattanooga Golf & Country Club now available for sale. This home located at 1500 River View Oaks Rd, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 03 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,750 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle O’Neil (Phone: 423-718-5866), Stephen O’Neil (Phone: 423-400-1899) – Keller Williams Realty (Phone: 423-664-1600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Food City holds flu shot campaign
Hamilton County, TN – (WDEF) Its flu shot season. Once again, its that time of the year to roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine.Yes, Influenza can spread year round, but cases begin to climb in October and hit their peak sometime between December and February. The folks over at Food City Pharmacy across the district are offering drop by flu shots. This is perfect for anyone on the go. While grabbing your groceries just swing by the pharmacy counter and get the vaccine. Katie Penny with Food City said its little to no cost and you’ll get a discount on your groceries.
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVA
Charleston, TN's River Parkwith photo credit going to Taras Akimov via Facebook. Charleston, TN's Planning Commission is continuing its attempt to authorize an annexation of River Park. This has been ongoing and discussion since 2020. It appears to be moving forward after Public Works Manager Christopher Scoggins received written permission from TVA's Land Use Specialist Heather Hamilton.
WDEF
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Aquarium educator retires after 25 years
CHATANOOGA, Tenn — After spending 25 years at the Tennessee Aquarium one senior educator rings the retirement bell. Julia Gregory spent her wonderful time in Chattanooga making sure she left a wonderful splendor in relation to the nature world. During the course of Gregory career, she did spend a...
WDEF
Georgia first responders train personnel overseas in Republic of Georgia
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — From the state of Georgia to the Republic of Georgia and back …. Some members of the Walker County Fire Rescue team recently came back home from a training exercise with those who serve and protect their families on the other side of the world.
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
WTVC
Marie Mott reacts to Chattanooga city council District 8 runoff loss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga City Council District 8 candidate Marie Mott took to social media with reactions to the recent loss in the runoff election to Marvene Noel. Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in...
WTVC
Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
WTVCFOX
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
WTVC
Saving Animals. Helping People. McKamey Animal Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hello Bumblebee!. Saving Animals. Helping People. Lauren Mann from McKamey Animal Center talks about how they have created a culture of compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for animals by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals.
WDEF
Marvene Noel officially sworn into City Council
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, the runoff election for District 8’s City Council seat concluded with a win for previously appointed board member Marvene Noel. She was officially sworn into office at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. All of her fellow council members, as well as...
WDEF
Howard Student charged with bringing a gun to school
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Howard Student has been arrested after officials found a weapon in his backpack. The gun didn’t actually make it inside the school. It started with a call to police about several students outside the building around 10:15 AM. The officers found them and brought...
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny announces Temporary New County Attorney
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has chosen long time Coffee County resident and attorney, Ed North as the temporary part time Coffee County Attorney, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Robert ‘Bob” Huskey announced his retirement to the full County Commission meeting on September 13, 2022. Bob Huskey has honorably performed nearly two decades of service to the citizens of Coffee County in addition to his private practice and an illustrious career as a JAG officer in the United States Army.
