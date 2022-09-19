Hamilton County, TN – (WDEF) Its flu shot season. Once again, its that time of the year to roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine.Yes, Influenza can spread year round, but cases begin to climb in October and hit their peak sometime between December and February. The folks over at Food City Pharmacy across the district are offering drop by flu shots. This is perfect for anyone on the go. While grabbing your groceries just swing by the pharmacy counter and get the vaccine. Katie Penny with Food City said its little to no cost and you’ll get a discount on your groceries.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO