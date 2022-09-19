ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
Collegedale Police breakdown school zone infractions over the first month

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A month into the new school year, Collegedale Police are offering a status report on how well drivers are minding school zones. They patrol school zones for the Collegedale Academy schools (3), Ooltewah Middle and Wolftever Elementary. Chief Jack Sapp says “Regardless if your speeding,...
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
Chattanooga Tourism Co. holds 2022 Summit

Chattanooga,TN – (WDEF) The Chattanooga tourism company held its annual summit Tuesday afternoon. It’s the largest gathering of tourism industry professionals in the area. Popular travel show host Samantha Brown was the keynote speaker. You may know her from ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’, a long running show on PBS.
East Ridge High School Arrest Incident

The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
Local attorneys respond to controversial East Ridge student video

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The arrest of a student at East Ridge High School yesterday has gone viral on social media, and sparked its share of outrage. Both the officer and student in the video now have attorneys representing them moving forward. According to an affidavit, School Resource...
More To The Story With Staley: wooden furniture

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – It’s a little slice of Americana up on Signal Mountain. And there’s wood all over the place. Logs, trees…..more than one can shake a stick at. No “pun” intended. It all makes sense. Because it’s a small lumber mill....
Howard Student charged with bringing a gun to school

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Howard Student has been arrested after officials found a weapon in his backpack. The gun didn’t actually make it inside the school. It started with a call to police about several students outside the building around 10:15 AM. The officers found them and brought...
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian last night in Cleveland. They say the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Keith Street around 8:30 PM. The victim died from his injuries later at the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under...
“Remember When?” - In The Present Tense

Remember when the feature “Remember When?” first appeared in The Chattanooga Times Free Press?. It may seem ages ago - but it was early 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic in this area. Mark Kennedy is the reporter and columnist at the Times Free Press who...
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
