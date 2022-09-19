With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!

BODEGA BAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO