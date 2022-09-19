Read full article on original website
Related
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.
The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties
Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
ijpr.org
Here’s what you need to know about Northern California’s atmospheric river weather event
Atmospheric rivers have become known for bringing heavy rainfall, and with it, flooding concerns. The same is true for this storm: The Sacramento office of the National Weather Service has warned residents of the potential for localized flooding throughout Northern California. Amounts of rainfall from the atmospheric river might vary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Public Health on record-setting Sept. heat: “We can’t just treat this as a once-in-15-years occurrence”
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 9/21/22 — A significant heat wave at the beginning of September broke records, bringing an all-time high temperature of 117 degrees in Ukiah and triple-digit highs lasting for days throughout inland Mendocino County. Social Services staff activated the department’s phone tree and got on the road, making more than 800 calls to reach houseless community members, those who receive in-home support, at-risk youth, foster families, and PG&E medical baseline customers around the county.
SFGate
Rain helps increase containment of huge California wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire. No growth was reported on the 119-square-mile (308-square-kilometer) Mosquito Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Continue, But Changes Will Arrive Soon
A slow-moving area of low pressure continued to swirl over northern California Tuesday, delivering more rain showers and thunderstorms. We have wet weather in the Wednesday forecast, but that will also change very soon. Most of the active weather Tuesday took place over the mountains, and there is still a threat for localized flooding near recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains in Shasta, Tehama and Glenn counties through 8PM. Please be mindful when rain is falling upstream from your location. The valley will be quieter with isolated showers and lows in the 50s. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with highs from the upper 50s to the mid 70s.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Rangers don't expect latest rainfall to make much difference at Lopez Lake
Some of the impacts of the low levels include community water usage—along with recreational use for swimming, boating, and fishing.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In California
A Tesla Megapack is on fire in California. The extinguishing work is still ongoing. Huge backup batteries help stabilize the power grid in the US state of California. One of these giant batteries comes from Tesla and has been on fire since Tuesday. At times, no one was injured in the fire.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa, Marin, Sonoma entrepreneurs offer alternative to empty bottles in recycling bin
Feel good about recycling to keep packaging out of landfills or from becoming trash in our oceans?. But according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 10% of single-use packaging is recycled. That’s a business opportunity: The refill store. And it is one several entrepreneurs in the North Bay are pursuing.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
dornob.com
Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests
California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
sonomamag.com
6 Favorite Sonoma Wineries for Fall Colors
To taste wine while soaking in the autumn colors in the vineyards is a far more interesting—and delicious—form of leaf peeping. October is the ideal time to witness Sonoma County’s colorful transition from summer to fall in the field. Click through the above gallery for a few favorite Sonoma wineries for taking in the fall colors.
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa grocery store Pacific Market has new owners
Grocery store Pacific Market has new owners. The market, which has a location in Santa Rosa and another one in Sebastopol, was owned by Vasu Narayanan for about 10 years before being sold this week to Mar-Val Food Stores. “I’m starting to feel like I want to slow down,” Narayanan...
The Mendocino Voice
Skunk Train’s new boss to save historic Finnish lodge as residence, possible future hall use
FORT BRAGG, CA, 9/19/22 — When the general manager of the Skunk Train was taking a walk in his new hometown of Fort Bragg, he saw something that thrilled his imagination as an archeologist and history buff — the old Eagles Hall. So he bought it. Efstathios Pappas...
Comments / 0