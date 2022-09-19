Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Athens man charged in shooting that injured motorcyclist
An Athens man has been charged with assault and illegally possessing a firearm after he allegedly shot a man riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Athens Police said 42-year-old Willie Bernard Johnson was arrested Wednesday just before noon. The handgun used in the attack was also recovered Wednesday morning. The shooting...
WAAY-TV
Shoals police investigating after Friday night crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A Shoals woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night. Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque and the Muscle Shoals Police Department say Cassandra Joy Seal was killed in a motorcycle wreck in the Cornelius Landing subdivision. The wreck happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday in...
1 killed, 1 injured in Muscle Shoals motorcycle wreck
A woman was killed and a man injured in a Muscle Shoals motorcycle wreck Friday night, according to Muscle Shoals Police Department.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police identify body found near boat ramp
Decatur Police say they have identified the body of a man found Sept. 13 by the Osprey Point Boat Ramp. While his name is not being made public by police at this time, the department said he was from out of state and his family has been notified. The investigation...
WAAY-TV
2 arrested after shooting, assault in Florence Tuesday night
Two victims are recovering and two men are in jail after a spree of violence in Florence Tuesday night. It happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Florence Police arrested Steven Keeton and Brandon Cochran and charged them both with shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault. Keeton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Feud over relationship may have led to deadly Colbert Co. nightclub shooting
An "ongoing feud" involving the ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend of a woman may have led to the deadly shooting early Sunday morning outside the Stars Nightclub in Leighton. A complaint filed Monday in Colbert County District Court details investigators' arrival about 2:30 a.m. to the nightclub on County Line Road. There, they found Marcus Reshard Andrews and Donquis Jamar Brewer.
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
No foul play suspected in body found last week at Decatur boat ramp
No foul play is suspected in the investigation of a body found last week at a Decatur boat ramp, police said. The victim is believed to have died of an overdose, police said. The victim’s family has been informed. The victim was from out of state. The body was...
Alabama school bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 students on board
A Franklin County Schools bus driver is facing charges after witnesses say she was driving erratically with a bus full of students.
Alabama woman charged in dog attack deaths of woman, state health investigator
Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
WAAY-TV
33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash
An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
WAAY-TV
One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting
One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Three people were arrested after police say they found marijuana and cocaine in a Decatur home this week.
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Alabama woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
Decatur man charged with murder in 2021 death of stepfather
A Decatur man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his stepfather. A Morgan County grand jury has indicted Jason O’Neall Stoval, 39, for murder in connection with the Aug. 19, 2021 stabbing death of Lorenzo P. Mitchell, 63, of Decatur. On Aug. 15, 2021,...
WAAY-TV
Woman dies in Colbert County motorcycle crash
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque says a 38-year-old female died in a motorcycle wreck on Friday night. It happened at Cornelius Landing. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Cassandra Seal.
WAAY-TV
Man accused of demanding money, firing shot at Athens car wash
UPDATE: Police identified the man as 21-year-old Cameron Jamal Turner of Athens. He is charged with first-degree robbery. A man accused of demanding money and firing a shot at an Athens car wash Tuesday afternoon is in police custody. About 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, employees at Wash N Shine car wash...
Alabama man charged with kidnapping 2 teens, beating 1 with ax handle
A north Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two teenagers and assaulting one of the teens with an ax handle. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russellville, has been indicted by a grand jury in Lawrence County on the charges, according to court records. Kerby is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 12.
Russellville man charged with kidnapping, attack with ax handle
A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.
