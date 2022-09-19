ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

WAAY-TV

Athens man charged in shooting that injured motorcyclist

An Athens man has been charged with assault and illegally possessing a firearm after he allegedly shot a man riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Athens Police said 42-year-old Willie Bernard Johnson was arrested Wednesday just before noon. The handgun used in the attack was also recovered Wednesday morning. The shooting...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police identify body found near boat ramp

Decatur Police say they have identified the body of a man found Sept. 13 by the Osprey Point Boat Ramp. While his name is not being made public by police at this time, the department said he was from out of state and his family has been notified. The investigation...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

2 arrested after shooting, assault in Florence Tuesday night

Two victims are recovering and two men are in jail after a spree of violence in Florence Tuesday night. It happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Florence Police arrested Steven Keeton and Brandon Cochran and charged them both with shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault. Keeton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Feud over relationship may have led to deadly Colbert Co. nightclub shooting

An "ongoing feud" involving the ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend of a woman may have led to the deadly shooting early Sunday morning outside the Stars Nightclub in Leighton. A complaint filed Monday in Colbert County District Court details investigators' arrival about 2:30 a.m. to the nightclub on County Line Road. There, they found Marcus Reshard Andrews and Donquis Jamar Brewer.
LEIGHTON, AL
WAAY-TV

33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash

An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting

One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Decatur man charged with murder in 2021 death of stepfather

A Decatur man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his stepfather. A Morgan County grand jury has indicted Jason O’Neall Stoval, 39, for murder in connection with the Aug. 19, 2021 stabbing death of Lorenzo P. Mitchell, 63, of Decatur. On Aug. 15, 2021,...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Man accused of demanding money, firing shot at Athens car wash

UPDATE: Police identified the man as 21-year-old Cameron Jamal Turner of Athens. He is charged with first-degree robbery. A man accused of demanding money and firing a shot at an Athens car wash Tuesday afternoon is in police custody. About 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, employees at Wash N Shine car wash...
ATHENS, AL
