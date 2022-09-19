Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on first Houston family resort in Webster
Great Wolf Lodge CEO Murray Hennessy, Webster Mayor Donna Rogers, and several city and Great Wolf Lodge officials celebrate the groundbreaking for the resort expected to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of Webster) The city of Webster hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the first Great Wolf Lodge in the Houston...
Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital
The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council's Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
Officials plan for long-term benefits of Fort Bend County EpiCenter
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Upon opening in summer 2023, the Fort Bend County EpiCenter will sit on 52 acres in Rosenberg, attracting visitors to the area for events from surrounding counties, officials said. Located...
Kirby Ice House prepares for opening event in The Woodlands
Kirby Ice House looks to open Sept. 26 with a friends and family event. (Concept courtesy Kirby Ice House) Kirby Ice House, a new bar coming to 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, will be open to the public following a friends and family event Sept. 26. Previous reporting form...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston closer to selecting developer for Stella Link mixed-income housing
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As work continues to bring a new mixed-income housing development to Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, officials with the city of Houston provided an update Sept. 19 on what that community could look like. A...
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
Department of Wonder sets new opening date for Sugar Land Town Square, bringing interactive theater, emerging technologies
Department of Wonder, a new theater and technology entertainment concept coming to Sugar Land Town Square, has announced a new opening date. (Courtesy Alex Montoya) Department of Wonder, an entertainment concept combining interactive theater with emerging technologies slated for Sugar Land Town Square, will officially open to the public Oct. 7, the business announced Sept. 21.
Obagi Cosmeceuticals to relocate headquarters from California to The Woodlands Towers
Obagi Cosmeceuticals will be relocating from California to The Woodlands Towers this fall. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Skincare company Obagi Cosmeceuticals will be relocating its corporate headquarters from southern California to The Woodlands Towers at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, The Woodlands, this fall. According to a news release from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger
Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
Blue Jay Interiors to bring residential, small commercial design services to Tomball
The full-service interior design business aims to open its office in mid-October. (Madison Timberlake/Courtesy of Blue Jay Interiors) Blue Jay Interiors is opening an office at 18365 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 100, Tomball, in mid-October, according to co-owner Stephanie Jones. The full-service interior design business offers services for residential and small commercial spaces. 281-731-5431. www.bluejayinteriors.com.
UPDATED: First Texas location of 'made-to-fade' tattoo shop now open at major Montrose intersection
The Montrose venue is located on Westheimer Road in a building beside the thrift store Pavement. (Courtesy Ephemeral) Correction: A previous version of this article stated the store is coming soon. The new location of Ephemeral opened Sept. 12 and is now open. The first Texas location of the “made-to-fade”...
Drought, extreme heat ease, but environmental effects could linger across counties
Compared to an average year, Harris and Galveston counties are both experiencing less rainfall and higher temperatures. (Designed by Jesus Verastegui) Clear Lake and League City are two of many communities across Texas that have been hit with an intense drought and record-breaking heat this summer. Due to a lack...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pearland Economic Development Corp. to co-host first multi-industry job fair
The Pearland Economic Development Corp. will host its first job fair Sept. 29. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland Economic Development Corp. will host its first job fair Sept. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pearland Recreation Center at 4141 Bailey Road in collaboration with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce and the Workforce Solutions Pearland career office.
Right at Home Northwest Houston provides support and safety for loved ones
Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. As a Certified Senior Advisor and long-time caregiver, Sandi Heintz has dedicated her life to helping others. Her business, Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. The Right at Home philosophy allows those they serve to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
Little Oaks Early Learning Academy to open new location in Pearland
Little Oaks Learning Academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool. (Courtesy Unsplash) Little Oaks Early Learning Academy aims to open a new location in January at 11800 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. The academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool with a curriculum that includes language instruction, music and art. www.littleoaksela.com/copy-of-locations.
Building ongoing in master-planned Artavia in Conroe
Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. (Courtesy Anderson Hanson Blanton) Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. According to Denise Jordan, an account manager with Anderson Hanson Blanton, as of Aug. 24 there were an additional 317 homesites in development that will be released for sales through the end of the year.
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
Popshelf pulls permit for future store in Sugar Land
Popshelf has pulled a permit to renovate space for an upcoming store in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Popshelf) A new Popshelf location is on the horizon in Sugar Land, according to a permit found in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, a concept by Dollar...
Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary
The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0