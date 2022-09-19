ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital

The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council's Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
Department of Wonder sets new opening date for Sugar Land Town Square, bringing interactive theater, emerging technologies

Department of Wonder, a new theater and technology entertainment concept coming to Sugar Land Town Square, has announced a new opening date. (Courtesy Alex Montoya) Department of Wonder, an entertainment concept combining interactive theater with emerging technologies slated for Sugar Land Town Square, will officially open to the public Oct. 7, the business announced Sept. 21.
Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger

Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
Blue Jay Interiors to bring residential, small commercial design services to Tomball

The full-service interior design business aims to open its office in mid-October. (Madison Timberlake/Courtesy of Blue Jay Interiors) Blue Jay Interiors is opening an office at 18365 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 100, Tomball, in mid-October, according to co-owner Stephanie Jones. The full-service interior design business offers services for residential and small commercial spaces. 281-731-5431. www.bluejayinteriors.com.
Right at Home Northwest Houston provides support and safety for loved ones

Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. As a Certified Senior Advisor and long-time caregiver, Sandi Heintz has dedicated her life to helping others. Her business, Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. The Right at Home philosophy allows those they serve to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
Little Oaks Early Learning Academy to open new location in Pearland

Little Oaks Learning Academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool. (Courtesy Unsplash) Little Oaks Early Learning Academy aims to open a new location in January at 11800 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. The academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool with a curriculum that includes language instruction, music and art. www.littleoaksela.com/copy-of-locations.
Building ongoing in master-planned Artavia in Conroe

Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. (Courtesy Anderson Hanson Blanton) Artavia is a 2,200-acre master-planned community off Hwy. 242 in Conroe. According to Denise Jordan, an account manager with Anderson Hanson Blanton, as of Aug. 24 there were an additional 317 homesites in development that will be released for sales through the end of the year.
Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary

The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
