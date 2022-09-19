ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
AWENDAW, SC
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
New Awendaw middle and high school could be partially magnet

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - A potential new middle and high school in Awendaw has a chance to be a partial magnet school, and students from multiple parts of the district can be pulled to take part in a specialized curriculum. Charleston County School District Board Members and the people of...
AWENDAW, SC
Library hosting foster family recruitment event today

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - One local library and foster care service have partnered to host a Foster Family Recruitment Drop-in Event happening Thursday. Library officials say it is opening its doors for people to drop in and ask questions and learn more about fostering in general. The Berkeley County...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston’s Dart library branch sets date for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will close for several months in mid-October for renovations. The library, located at 1067 King Street, will close beginning on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., Charleston County Public Library spokesman Doug Reynolds said. It is the latest branch to receive an interior refresh that will include new paint, carpet and furniture.
CHARLESTON, SC
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, Orangeburg County School Officials are making progress in filling teacher vacancies across the school district. The Orangeburg County School District started the school year off with 162 vacant teacher positions across the district. The superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster tells me that’s the most he’s seen during his time with Orangeburg County Schools.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school

A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
Two CCSD leaders to join Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative

Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Interim Deputy Superintendent of Schools, Anita Huggins, and Director of General Counsel Investigations, Oscar Douglas, were recently selected to participate in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative for fall 2022. They are part of a 43-member class from the Lowcountry. The news appeared in LowcountryBizSC.
GREENVILLE, SC
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
CCSD Chairman withdraws from school board race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The current chairman of the Charleston County School Board has withdrawn from his reelection race. Eric Mack declined an interview but said in a statement that he has “Decided to pursue other opportunities.”. “Closer to the race I will make an endorsement,” Mack said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Police: SUV rear-ends school bus in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say initial reports indicate there were no injuries in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon in the West Ashley area. The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard at Highway 61. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen said an SUV rear-ended the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Durham’s body was located inside a public restroom at the Belk department store. Surveillance footage showed her entering the bathroom on Sept. 15, at around 7 a.m., and was not seen exiting.
COLUMBIA, SC

