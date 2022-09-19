Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
iheart.com
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
live5news.com
New Awendaw middle and high school could be partially magnet
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - A potential new middle and high school in Awendaw has a chance to be a partial magnet school, and students from multiple parts of the district can be pulled to take part in a specialized curriculum. Charleston County School District Board Members and the people of...
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
live5news.com
Library hosting foster family recruitment event today
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - One local library and foster care service have partnered to host a Foster Family Recruitment Drop-in Event happening Thursday. Library officials say it is opening its doors for people to drop in and ask questions and learn more about fostering in general. The Berkeley County...
live5news.com
Charleston’s Dart library branch sets date for renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will close for several months in mid-October for renovations. The library, located at 1067 King Street, will close beginning on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., Charleston County Public Library spokesman Doug Reynolds said. It is the latest branch to receive an interior refresh that will include new paint, carpet and furniture.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County School District leaders fill teacher vacancies amid nationwide shortage
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, Orangeburg County School Officials are making progress in filling teacher vacancies across the school district. The Orangeburg County School District started the school year off with 162 vacant teacher positions across the district. The superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster tells me that’s the most he’s seen during his time with Orangeburg County Schools.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
The Post and Courier
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
COLUMBIA — Legislators and attorneys in Richland County are calling for the sheriff to take over the county's troubled jail, or at least lend a hand in the face of staffing issues. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has long been understaffed, according to an inspection conducted last September....
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
furman.edu
Two CCSD leaders to join Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative
Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Interim Deputy Superintendent of Schools, Anita Huggins, and Director of General Counsel Investigations, Oscar Douglas, were recently selected to participate in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative for fall 2022. They are part of a 43-member class from the Lowcountry. The news appeared in LowcountryBizSC.
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
iheart.com
CCSD Chairman withdraws from school board race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The current chairman of the Charleston County School Board has withdrawn from his reelection race. Eric Mack declined an interview but said in a statement that he has “Decided to pursue other opportunities.”. “Closer to the race I will make an endorsement,” Mack said.
live5news.com
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
Police: SUV rear-ends school bus in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say initial reports indicate there were no injuries in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon in the West Ashley area. The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard at Highway 61. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen said an SUV rear-ended the...
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
live5news.com
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Durham’s body was located inside a public restroom at the Belk department store. Surveillance footage showed her entering the bathroom on Sept. 15, at around 7 a.m., and was not seen exiting.
live5news.com
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
