KSLTV
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
KSLTV
‘They’re all in imminent danger’: Video shows violence after Utah prison allowed gangs to mingle
DRAPER, Utah – Grainy video captured by surveillance cameras inside the former state prison in Draper shows cell doors pop open. Seconds later, the fighting starts. Utah’s Department of Corrections refused to hand over the surveillance video in response to a public records request, but KSL was rolling when portions of the footage were shown in open court.
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested after firing near 3 juveniles during fight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was arrested overnight in Salt Lake City after police say he allegedly fired several shots into the air during a fight with three juveniles. It all started at 1:33 a.m. Thursday after SLC911 received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1740...
KSLTV
Police: Teen charged with stabbing Taylorsville couple did not know victims
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said they determined the incident was a random act of violence. At approximately 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a home...
KSLTV
Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help
OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
KSLTV
Deputies warning Utahns after catching man going 60 mph over speed limit
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah County authorities say a 43-year-old man was stopped in Eagle Mountain Tuesday for going 60 mph over the speed limit. The incident occurred at 4:38 a.m. on state Route 73 and Sunset Drive, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. In the agency’s...
KSLTV
Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
KSLTV
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A scary and crazy situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 West 3100 South in West Valley City early Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said...
KSLTV
Drug trial is helping Utah woman beat back ovarian cancer
SALT LAKE CITY — In the past, women with advanced ovarian cancer did not have a good chance of living five years past diagnosis. Recent trials, however, show promise for a category of drugs that target the cancer cells. They provide new hope for longer lives for women with...
KSLTV
Church announces sites for two US temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location for two U.S. temples, as well as a groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. Heber Valley Utah Temple. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple will be held Saturday, Oct....
KSLTV
Utah company examines mass grave to identify remains of Tulsa Race Massacre
MILLCREEK, Utah — A team of Utah experts with unique expertise has started to examine a grave site for hundreds of people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Sorting out the remains will not be easy for the team at Intermountain Forensics in Millcreek but recent advances in technology have made their work possible.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi remembered for passion, dedication to community
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City community is remembering a beloved downtown restaurant owner who died Wednesday. Called a “Utah icon” by Gov. Spencer Cox, Valter Nassi often served celebrities, Utah Jazz players and plenty of loyal customers at his fine dining establishment, Valter’s Osteria.
KSLTV
Casey Scott previews Salt Lake County’s 7th annual Petapalooza
SALT LAKE CITY — The seventh annual Petapalooza will take place this Saturday at Wheeler Historic Farm, and Casey Scott talked with Salt Lake County Animal Services to preview the event. There will be a pet psychic, “tattoos” for dogs and kids and an opportunity for owned dogs to...
KSLTV
Can the 70-year-old landmark Kitty Pappas Steakhouse sign be saved?
WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross man is putting out a plea to save a 70-year landmark — an old neon sign that could soon be shut off for good. The Kitty Pappas Steakhouse shut down last June. It will soon be gone. Still, George Pappas is hopeful the huge neon sign will remain.
KSLTV
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future. The two cities submitted...
KSLTV
Love Hard Foundation making positive difference in Utah teens’ mental health
SALT LAKE CITY — The Love Hard Foundation was started in January to make a positive difference in the mental and emotional health of Utah teens. Love Hard provides additional support and counseling for teens going through tough times. The nonprofit is getting more involved in schools and communities each week.
KSLTV
BYU study shows wearing pedometer increases step count, even without looking at it
PROVO, Utah — A new study found an easy way to increase daily step count: just clip on a pedometer. The study, done by Brigham Young University, shows that wearing a pedometer increases step count, even if users don’t look at it throughout the day. “Humans are hardwired...
KSLTV
Woman hospitalized after entering crosswalk in front of oncoming train
MURRAY, Utah — A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she walked into a crosswalk in front of a north bound TRAX train entering the station Wednesday afternoon. Carl Arky, a spokesperson for UTA, said the incident occurred at 2:50 p.m. at the Murray Station. The woman,...
KSLTV
Help available for power customers that need assistance paying high bills
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power customers are now getting August power bills and they are high. After a record hot summer, customers are now seeing the aftermath of that long string of triple-digit days. RMP officials say summer bills are generally about 30% higher than other months....
