Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
clarkstonnews.com
Township treasurer steps down
For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County becomes first in state with accredited Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Michael J. Murphy said he is “elated” that the Livingston County’s is the first sheriff’s office in Michigan to become fully accredited by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office joins 52 other law enforcement agencies in Michigan to be accredited....
nbc25news.com
Three men, all above the age of 70, injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men have been hospitalized after a crash in Rochester Hills on Wednesday. Police ay that a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light at the corner of Adams and Avon Rd. shortly after 11:15 a.m. A 75-year-old man driving a Honda began to turn...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
HometownLife.com
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
Jury awards $100K to health worker who said Flint blood lead data was falsified
FLINT, MI -- A former Genesee County Health Department secretary who claimed she was forced to resign after refusing to falsify the results of blood lead tests of Flint children has been awarded $100,000 in damages by a Genesee Circuit Court jury. Attorneys for the county and April Cook-Hawkins confirmed...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
candgnews.com
Police warn residents of ‘rampant’ phone scam
METRO DETROIT — Police in the metro Detroit area are warning residents to be wary of an uptick in phone scams, where callers impersonate local police and demand money. In Bloomfield Township, one resident was reportedly swindled out of $500 via the scam. According to reports, the 45-year-old resident...
Detroit News
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
All of Southeast Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of potentially damaging winds, excessive rain and more
Almost two dozen counties in Southeast Michigan are in the path for potentially severe weather Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of wind, hail and rain, meteorologists warned.
Michigan Man Turns Friend In For $20,000
We've all heard the cliche line "if you can't do the time then do the crime" or some variation of that phrase. I agree, I don't think you should commit any crime that you're not okay being caught doing and you should be ready to serve the necessary time if you get caught. With that being said, there's another factor that many people don't think about before engaging in criminal activity, it's who they commit the crimes with or who they spill the crimes to.
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
fox2detroit.com
Stoney Creek High School evacuated Tuesday after unfounded report of gun, sheriff says
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Update (7 p.m.): Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that incorrect reports by students after the alarm sounded indicated a gun was in the school. He tweeted: "What we now know is after the school alarm triggered and they went into lockdown, students began...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
fox2detroit.com
8-month-old dies after fentanyl overdose in babysitter's care, mom says
FOX 2 - Little J'ream went from a bubbly, 8-month-old to being hooked up to hoses in the hospital fighting for her life. The infant tragically would not survive. It’s suspected the baby died of a fentanyl overdose according to her mother who went to the Wayne County Medical Examiner to get an autopsy.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
