ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
clarkstonnews.com

Township treasurer steps down

For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Health
Macomb County, MI
Government
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Department Of Agriculture#Wild Birds
candgnews.com

Police warn residents of ‘rampant’ phone scam

METRO DETROIT — Police in the metro Detroit area are warning residents to be wary of an uptick in phone scams, where callers impersonate local police and demand money. In Bloomfield Township, one resident was reportedly swindled out of $500 via the scam. According to reports, the 45-year-old resident...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
US 103.1

Michigan Man Turns Friend In For $20,000

We've all heard the cliche line "if you can't do the time then do the crime" or some variation of that phrase. I agree, I don't think you should commit any crime that you're not okay being caught doing and you should be ready to serve the necessary time if you get caught. With that being said, there's another factor that many people don't think about before engaging in criminal activity, it's who they commit the crimes with or who they spill the crimes to.
WESTLAND, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
NEW HAVEN, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy