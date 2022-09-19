ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins continue tradition and kick off new season with fan favorite ticket delivery

By Heather Lang
 3 days ago

Something Good: Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Walk 01:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hockey season is right around the corner and a fan favorite tradition continued Monday as some fans awaited a very special delivery from the Pittsburgh Penguins themselves.

The Penguins began hand delivering season tickets to fans in 2007.

Season ticket holders dress up in their favorite hockey gear and wait for their doorbell to ring.

Sidney Crosby delivers tickets to the home of a local family. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

This year, Sidney Crosby showed up at the home of a fan in the North Hills. Other stars included Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Brian Dumoulin, Jason Zucker and Tristan Jarry.

Crosby posed for pictures, signed autographs, and even helped a young man find a date to his Homecoming dance at school.

Guentzel played a little hockey at one of the houses where he stopped. And, everyone was all smiles at the house where Teddy Blueger pulled up.

The Penguins kick off the preseason this Sunday, Sept. 25, with split squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first regular season game is set for Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena.

