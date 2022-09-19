Read full article on original website
Related
Most popular Halloween costume, candy and decoration in NJ is …
The spooky season is upon us. While most of the country celebrates Halloween we certainly celebrate it differently depending on where we live. In 2022 according to a poll 71% of Americans plan on decorating. Curiously more people will decorate the inside of their home (69%) than their front door (63%) or their yard (56%).
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
5 outstanding home cleaning services in NJ
Do you trust strangers in your home when you're not there?. Are you working two jobs to make ends meet and you have no choice but to spend some of that money to keep your house from falling apart?. Do you have a franchise service or an individual who cleans...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
Where to get the best pastries in New Jersey (Opinion)
With Wards Bakery closing after 98 years in Ocean City we have a bit of a pastry void in New Jersey. Perhaps McDonald's can fill it when they bring back their cheese danish. Possibly, but there are several other great options we can explore. For many the best part of...
Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s way too early for this to be happening in New Jersey (Opinion)
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Everywhere you shop. You wouldn't think Christmas would be that big a deal on Sept. 19 when it's pushing 90 degrees, but when I walked into Lowe's to buy a dishwasher, there it was, the first Christmas display of 2022 that I saw.
How many NJ people are happy about the bag ban? (Opinion)
Here we are about five months into the total bag ban at New Jersey supermarkets and there are all sorts of adjustment complaints. One of the complaints comes from the supermarkets. Most of them have had to purchase new hand baskets because some shoppers didn't bother to bring in their...
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why are you complaining? NJ actually one of the happiest states
New Jersey is a pretty happy state and if you’re lucky enough to live here, chances are there’s a smile on your face, too. With 87% of Americans feeling anxious or very anxious about inflation, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America.
Another interest rate hike: NJ economist explains who will hurt
With the Federal Reserve announcing another big interest rate hike on Wednesday to combat inflation, life continues to get more difficult and expensive for New Jersey residents living paycheck to paycheck and relying on their credit cards to make ends meet. The Fed has raised rates 0.75% to slow the...
Oysterfest has a new name: AsburyFest — It’s this weekend in NJ
Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals. And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park. The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival. It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals...
NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022
One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
Take A Peek Inside The Amazing Sinatra House In Point Pleasant, NJ
I'll be honest, I don't get up to Point Pleasant as much as I'd like to. It's a beautiful beach town to walk around, so it is a bummer. That'll likely be my New Years' resolution, to get there more, a tough one!. That being said, I remember the first...
NJ weather: Falling into fall with thunderstorms and a big cooldown
Happy first day of fall, New Jersey! The autumnal equinox officially occurs at 9:04 p.m. Thursday. And the new season will arrive alongside a new, cool, very dry air mass. That strong cold front will spark a period of wet, stormy weather across the state on Thursday. And then temperatures tumble deep into "jacket weather" territory for Thursday night and Friday.
5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event
There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
Support grows for reworking NJ bag ban
Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 2