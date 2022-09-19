ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral

A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
FRANKLIN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

5 outstanding home cleaning services in NJ

Do you trust strangers in your home when you're not there?. Are you working two jobs to make ends meet and you have no choice but to spend some of that money to keep your house from falling apart?. Do you have a franchise service or an individual who cleans...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
INCOME TAX
USPS
Economy
Politics
Industry
New Jersey 101.5

Why are you complaining? NJ actually one of the happiest states

New Jersey is a pretty happy state and if you’re lucky enough to live here, chances are there’s a smile on your face, too. With 87% of Americans feeling anxious or very anxious about inflation, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Falling into fall with thunderstorms and a big cooldown

Happy first day of fall, New Jersey! The autumnal equinox officially occurs at 9:04 p.m. Thursday. And the new season will arrive alongside a new, cool, very dry air mass. That strong cold front will spark a period of wet, stormy weather across the state on Thursday. And then temperatures tumble deep into "jacket weather" territory for Thursday night and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Support grows for reworking NJ bag ban

Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars...
ADVOCACY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

