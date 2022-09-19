ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Animal Services To Hold “Pet Adopt-A-Thon” On Oct. 1

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3JXu_0i1qi2mU00

SPRING HILL, Fla. – A new season is a great time to add a new member to your family!

Pasco County Animal Services is proud to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups throughout the county for a “pet adopt-a-thon” Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Spring Hill.

This family-friendly adoption event features four Pasco County shelters:

  • Pasco County Animal Services
  • Humane Society of Pasco County
  • SPCA Suncoast
  • The Runaways Animal Rescue

Additional participating organizations include:

  • Dog Gone Home Rescue
  • Humane Society of the Nature Coast
  • Maxx & Me Pet Rescue
  • Mercy Full Project
  • Pawesome Village
  • Suncoast Basset Rescue
  • The Cat Barn Inc.

Adoption processes, fees, and requirements may vary for each of the agencies participating.

  • WHAT: Adopt-A-Thon
  • WHEN: Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • WHERE: Humane Society of Pasco County 14949 Harmon Drive Spring Hill, FL

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
Pasco County, FL
Pets & Animals
Pasco County, FL
Sports
County
Pasco County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Pasco County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Spring Hill, FL
Lifestyle
Spring Hill, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Local
Florida Sports
Pasco County, FL
Government
City
Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Pets & Animals
Spring Hill, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Thon#Animal Shelters#Cat Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Fl Visit Tampafp Com#National Headlines#The Free Press
Beach Beacon

Largo commissioners won’t roll over on pet store rules

LARGO — Just over a year ago, the city of Largo adopted new regulations for the commercial sale of dogs and cats. It also banned new pet stores, but grandfathered in the city’s two existing stores, All About Puppies and Sunshine Puppies on Ulmerton Road. While animal welfare...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
suncoastnews.com

Pasco sheriff seeks auto burglar

Between Sept. 11 and 15, a suspect committed several thefts and car burglaries from several locations in the Jasmine Estates area of New Port Richey. These happened during the morning hours, ranging from 2:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The suspect appears to be a Black male, who is possibly in...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Beach Beacon

Palm Harbor restaurant steps up to help cancer victim

PALM HARBOR — Following Casey Hunt’s unexpected cancer diagnosis earlier this summer, her friends and family members quickly united, forming “Casey’s Army” to come up with fundraising ideas. Hunt, a 44-year-old wife and mother of two girls, was heavily involved in the community through her...
PALM HARBOR, FL
fox13news.com

Baby dolphin rescued from Clearwater Beach to call SeaWorld home

The young dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is now doing well. It first arrived at SeaWorld in critical condition, making the first 24 hours vital for its survival. However, without a pod or a mother, it would be dangerous to return it to the wild. So, it will live out its days at the Orlando park, where a dolphin nursery is located.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
135K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy