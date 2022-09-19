Pasco County Animal Services To Hold “Pet Adopt-A-Thon” On Oct. 1
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A new season is a great time to add a new member to your family!
Pasco County Animal Services is proud to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups throughout the county for a “pet adopt-a-thon” Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Spring Hill.
This family-friendly adoption event features four Pasco County shelters:
- Pasco County Animal Services
- Humane Society of Pasco County
- SPCA Suncoast
- The Runaways Animal Rescue
Additional participating organizations include:
- Dog Gone Home Rescue
- Humane Society of the Nature Coast
- Maxx & Me Pet Rescue
- Mercy Full Project
- Pawesome Village
- Suncoast Basset Rescue
- The Cat Barn Inc.
Adoption processes, fees, and requirements may vary for each of the agencies participating.
- WHAT: Adopt-A-Thon
- WHEN: Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- WHERE: Humane Society of Pasco County 14949 Harmon Drive Spring Hill, FL
