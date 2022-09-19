Pasco County Animal Services To Hold “Pet Adopt-A-Thon” On Oct. 1

SPRING HILL, Fla. – A new season is a great time to add a new member to your family!

Pasco County Animal Services is proud to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups throughout the county for a “pet adopt-a-thon” Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Spring Hill.

This family-friendly adoption event features four Pasco County shelters:

Pasco County Animal Services

Humane Society of Pasco County

SPCA Suncoast

The Runaways Animal Rescue

Additional participating organizations include:

Dog Gone Home Rescue

Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Maxx & Me Pet Rescue

Mercy Full Project

Pawesome Village

Suncoast Basset Rescue

The Cat Barn Inc.

Adoption processes, fees, and requirements may vary for each of the agencies participating.

WHAT: Adopt-A-Thon

WHEN: Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Humane Society of Pasco County 14949 Harmon Drive Spring Hill, FL

