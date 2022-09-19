Read full article on original website
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Middletown Township to See New Shops, Restaurants Replace Former Location of Closed Gym
The location of a shuttered gym will soon be home to an array of shops and restaurants in Middletown Township. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming shops for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bally’s, a long-closed gym who’s building has been sitting in disuse, will see its building repurposed for...
homenewspa.com
Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges
The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council delays decision on proposed West Broad Street building
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night at City Hall postponed a certificate of appropriateness vote on a multi-family residential building. The project, known as Skyline West, is slated for 143 W. Broad Street. It's being offered by developer Dennis Benner, his sons Garrett and Brandon, and Musikfest founder Jeffrey Parks. The proposal calls for 40 apartments in a five-story, flat-roof building.
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposal for former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem forwarded to full Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
The medical-office building component of development at the former Martin Tower site is up for review Thursday by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The 53-acre site, to be called Tower Place, may be the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem. On Tuesday, an LVPC committee moved...
WFMZ-TV Online
Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
WFMZ-TV Online
New 6-story building moves ahead in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A new six-story mixed-used building is one step closer to reality after the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted its design a certificate of appropriateness. The project at 128 E. Third St., offered by applicant Michael Metzger and owned by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy Development, will include demolishing...
County demands closed section of scenic N.J. road be reopened now
Hunterdon County officials want a section of scenic road that hugs the waterfront of the Round Valley reservoir reopened immediately by the water authority that closed it for construction. A letter from John E. Lanza, director of the Hunterdon County board of commissioners, demanded an immediate reopening to a section...
These Bucks County Roundabouts Have Significantly Reduced Local Traffic, Accidents
The two local roundabouts have had a positive impact on traffic patterns.Image via iStock. With Pennsylvania utilizing more roundabouts to control traffic, two of them are in Bucks County, making commutes much easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updated roads for the Bensalem Patch.
This Bucks County Resident Rode the Whole Delaware Canal Towpath by Bike For Two Days
The local writer documented her experience through the area. A Bucks County writer recently took a bike ride through the whole Delaware Canal Towpath, making a few fun stops on the way. Brittany Brown wrote about her outdoor adventure for Visit Bucks County. Brown, known for her local travel blog...
'Disaster' after massive fire at car service center in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames roared several stories high as fire ripped through the Gray Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township near Stroudsburg. "One to 10; this was a 10 cause it was fully involved. Obviously, you have vehicles inside full...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem changes hiring requirements for city police officers
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, changes were made to the hiring requirements of city police officers. Council voted to approve amendments to the police civil service rules, which outline the eligibility requirements, examinations, probationary periods and disqualifying factors for individuals to be hired into the Bethlehem Police Department.
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley drivers still violating school bus laws, despite precautions, alerts, officials say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Buses in Bethlehem Area, Allentown, Kutztown Area and Northwestern Lehigh school districts have exterior cameras mounted on the vehicles’ stop arm in an effort to try to stop motorists from threatening the safety of student riders. But districts still are reporting violations of school bus...
This Bethlehem liquor store is closed for renovations. Here’s its temporary location.
If you usually get your liquor from Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem, this article’s for you. The liquor store at the Westgate Mall, 2289 Schoenersville Road, is temporarily operating from a new address also within the mall, at 2359 Schoenersville Road, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stated in a news release this week.
WFMZ-TV Online
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Fire gutted a large car service building in Stroud Township, Monroe County. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m., and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building at Gray Service Center on West Main Street. "We've lived here for 35 years and this place has...
Phillipsburg’s new parking law will undergo 2nd review
A new ordinance meant to codify several competing parking laws in Phillipsburg will undergo a second review, the town council decided Tuesday. In a 3-2 vote, council tabled its approval of a draft ordinance that was written last week, in favor of reviewing several items — including outlining parking rules for special events, at the urging of Councilman Randy Piazza Jr.
Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem police apply for less grant funding this year
This year, the Bethlehem Police Department is applying for less funding from The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program than usual. The grant program is the leading source of federal justice funding to both state and local jurisdictions. The program is a recurring source of funding for the Bethlehem Police Department.
