Bethlehem, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges

The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem City Council delays decision on proposed West Broad Street building

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night at City Hall postponed a certificate of appropriateness vote on a multi-family residential building. The project, known as Skyline West, is slated for 143 W. Broad Street. It's being offered by developer Dennis Benner, his sons Garrett and Brandon, and Musikfest founder Jeffrey Parks. The proposal calls for 40 apartments in a five-story, flat-roof building.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt shop in Forks Township to close

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New 6-story building moves ahead in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A new six-story mixed-used building is one step closer to reality after the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted its design a certificate of appropriateness. The project at 128 E. Third St., offered by applicant Michael Metzger and owned by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy Development, will include demolishing...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem changes hiring requirements for city police officers

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, changes were made to the hiring requirements of city police officers. Council voted to approve amendments to the police civil service rules, which outline the eligibility requirements, examinations, probationary periods and disqualifying factors for individuals to be hired into the Bethlehem Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg’s new parking law will undergo 2nd review

A new ordinance meant to codify several competing parking laws in Phillipsburg will undergo a second review, the town council decided Tuesday. In a 3-2 vote, council tabled its approval of a draft ordinance that was written last week, in favor of reviewing several items — including outlining parking rules for special events, at the urging of Councilman Randy Piazza Jr.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem police apply for less grant funding this year

This year, the Bethlehem Police Department is applying for less funding from The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program than usual. The grant program is the leading source of federal justice funding to both state and local jurisdictions. The program is a recurring source of funding for the Bethlehem Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Community Policy