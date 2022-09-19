Construction of new I-29 interchange approved

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposed new interchange on Interstate 29 has been approved.

According to a release, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) notified Woodbury County officials on Monday that a new I-29 interchange was approved for construction by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Courtesy of Woodbury County Board of supervisors

The proposed interchange will be located between mile marker 135, the Port Neal Landing interchange, mile marker 141, and the Airport/ 1st Avenue interchange.

The interchange site will be a traditional diamond interchange near 235th Street, south of existing rest area ramps on I-29, south of Sioux City. Roads that connect to the interchange will be improved or constructed to connect the new interstate overpass and ramps to Old Highway 75 and to Port Neal Road.

The total cost for the project is estimated to be $25 million.

Following the approval, the next steps in the development will be for the Iowa DOT to meet with Woodbury County, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff officials to discuss the design and funding of the interchange. Design is projected for 2023 and 2024 with construction projected for 2028.

