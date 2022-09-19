ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

wach.com

Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — An Orangeburg County convenience store burglary suspect has been arrested, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Officials say 26-year-old Tiberias Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business. "We've been watching...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Domestic violence investigation leads to multiple drug, gun arrests

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A domestic violence investigation led to multiple drug and gun arrests, according to Irmo Police. Irmo Officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks Neighborhood for a domestic dispute shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Officers learned that a resident of the home was...
IRMO, SC
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Couple charged for allegedly killing 4-month-old

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 6, Richland County deputies responded to a local hospital after staff reported that a 4-month-old...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. "I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said 'that's not right let me see what's going on'," says Corporal SheRon Knight.
WIS-TV

Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect's pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
COLUMBIA, SC
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school

A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead

Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington cleared

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say all lanes are back open. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision at the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378 has blocked an outbound lane. Officials say to be alert for emergency personnel on the scene.
LEXINGTON, SC
LEXINGTON, SC

