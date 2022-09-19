Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Writers unite for roundtable
For those who want to improve their writing or share work, the Mullica Hill branch of the Gloucester County Library System (GCLS) hosts a writer’s roundtable twice a month. “They are a self-run group that have been meeting for several years,” said Debbie Drachman, who heads the roundtable. “The group is open to anyone in the community. It’s for writers of fiction and nonfiction who are welcome to join and share their projects.”
thesunpapers.com
Citizen’s police academy returns to township
For the first time since the pandemic began, the township police department has resurrected its citizen’s police academy program to give the public insight into how officers work, with classes beginning on Thursday, Oct. 13. “The citizen’s police academy was something that we brought into the department several years...
thesunpapers.com
‘It feels like an accomplishment’
Life Scout and Moorestown High School senior Xavier Ladik gave back to his community by helping construct an outdoor classroom on the grounds of Our Lady of Good Counsel School. “I’ve been a member of OLGC (Our Lady of Good Counsel Church) Parish for as long as we’ve been in...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County announces student scholarship winners
The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council announced the winners of the county’s annual student scholarships recognizing female graduates who have demonstrated leadership and interest in equity and women’s issues. The $1,000 scholarships were awarded earlier this summer to Myla Walker, Anna Nguyen and...
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Memorial High School celebrates AP Capstone diploma recipients
During the 2021-22 school year, five students from Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS) earned the AP Capstone Diploma™ and an additional six students earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™. The five students who were awarded the AP Capstone Diploma are class of 2022 graduates Lily Cheatham, Jada...
phillyvoice.com
Satanists win again in Delco as another school district amends its dress code
A group of Satanists successfully lobbied the Garnet Valley School District to alter its dress code policy, which prohibited students from wearing clothing with Satanic or cultic references. The Delaware County district eliminated the rule at the beginning of the school year after a months-long campaign spearheaded by Satanic Delco,...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County commissioners approve contract for health services
The Burlington County Commissioners have renewed a contract with Maryville Inc. to continue to bring mental health and addiction services to county residents with the Hope One mobile outreach unit. The board voted unanimously on Sept. 14 to approve the one-year option year with the nonprofit provider to continue operating...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
10 Best Places To Buy A Home In New Jersey In 2022
Figuring out where you want to live can be a challenge. Now that you’ve decided New Jersey is where you want to plant your roots, you now have to pick exactly where you’d like to live. The Garden State is a unique place and has a vast majority of different types of neighborhoods for you to choose from. You have cities, suburbs, rural, and shore towns right at your fingertips.
phillygrub.blog
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia
Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
insidernj.com
Burlington County Raises Over $300k at Cocktail Reception
Thursday, Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joe Andl and Vice Chairwoman Heather Cooper, together with Senate Majority Whip Troy Singleton (D-7) hosted an event at the Fitler Club in Philadelphia where they raised more than $300k for the benefit of Democratic campaigns throughout Burlington County. In his remarks, Senator Singleton thanked the participants and attendees which included members of several of South Jersey’s building trades, in attendance, and others who sent support but were unable to attend.
COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment
Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
thesunpapers.com
Road to nowhere?
For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
thesunpapers.com
County to perform treatments for Spotted Lantern Flies
The spotted lantern fly sucks nutrients from plants, and is threatening the country’s grape, orchard and logging industries. To help control the spread, Gloucester County Public Works has been diligently treating for spotted lantern flies and has treated over 240 acres and is approaching the 20-mile mark in roadway miles treated.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
phillyvoice.com
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
NBC Philadelphia
St. Joe's to Explore Sale of Real Estate at New University City Campus
Saint Joseph's University will consolidate its newly acquired University City campus and explore the sale of surplus real estate, interim president Cheryl McConnell said in a Friday email to the university community. The school, which acquired the 24-acre campus in its recent merger with the University of the Sciences, will...
thesunpapers.com
Resident accepted into Google accelerator program
Moorestown resident Teryn Thomas has something to celebrate: She is the co-founder and CEO of EdLight, an education technology company selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders Program. “EdLight is an app that you can utilize to support teachers with being able to provide easy, digital feedback to...
New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors
Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
howafrica.com
Judith Jamison, Renowned Ballet Dancer and Choreographer
Judith Jamison is known for her work as a ballet dancer, artistic director, and choreographer. She served as the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Jamison was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was her father who taught her to play the piano and the violin.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
