Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats
HOUSTON - After several active shooter threats that were not credible, Houston ISD Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Lopez, Jr., spoke with FOX 26 one-on-one. Lopez says unfortunately they receive calls every week about threats to schools, and they take each one seriously. "It’s something that’s important to me. It's something...
fox26houston.com
La Porte High School staff member seen yelling at student
LA PORTE, Texas - Shocking cellphone video shows a staff member at La Porte High School face to face with a student yelling obscenities. The video was taken by a student at La Porte and shared with FOX 26. The student and their parents want to remain anonymous. However, the video has been shared on social media and is upsetting some parents.
Click2Houston.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
Click2Houston.com
Extra security to be on hand at Caney Creek HS homecoming dance after student makes shooting threat, Conroe ISD officials say
CONROE, Texas – Officials and administrators with the Conroe Independent School District took swift action after learning that one of their students made a threat about committing a shooting at this upcoming weekend’s Caney Creek High School homecoming dance, officials said. Due to the threat, extra security will...
2 suspects wanted in fatal New Caney shooting arrested in Oklahoma, authorities say
The recent arrest comes just weeks after a third suspect was also taken into custody. Authorities said they are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY
This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Houston mother seeking answers after 5-year-old son suffered head bruise during school
HOUSTON – The Houston mother said she wants answers after her son returned home from elementary school Monday with a huge knot on his forehead. Natasha Silas said she’s frustrated she’s not getting straight answers from Woodson Elementary School in Sunnyside as to how her son 5-year-old Timothy received a forehead injury during school.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT TO LIVINGSTON
Just before midnight Harris County Precinct 3 Constables attempted to stop a black Chevrolet truck in the area of Wallisville and Beltway 8 in far east Harris County. The driver accelerated and fled at speeds of close to 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued around the Beltway to I-69 and north. Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constables joined in the pursuit along with DPS. A Harris County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was en route to downtown Houston diverted to assist. As they crossed into Montgomery County Harris County units disengaged. DPS continued north assisted by Cleveland, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and finally Livingston Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have had a rifle in the vehicle also and with the license plates belonging to a Toyota. As the chase came into Livingston with the Harris County helicopter overhead, a Polk County Deputy, who was working an off-duty extra job at the Ford dealer was able to get spikes strips down and damage a front tire of the suspect. The suspect traveled east on Pan American Highway until he finally stopped. Police ordered him several times over the loudspeaker to exit the vehicle. They were finally able to get the male in custody and took possession of an AR-15. Once in custody charges were refused in Harris County as officers were told the computers were down. Polk County then took custody of the male. The total pursuit which lasted just over an hour was close to 80 miles.
Fort Bend Star
One arrested, two in trouble after fights at Hightower High School
One student was arrested and two face disciplinary action after a series of events at Hightower High School last week, but reports about a school shooting are not credible, Fort Bend ISD officials announced on Friday. Families across the district fretted last week after an image circulated online about an...
fox26houston.com
Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
fox26houston.com
Armed robbers get away with $2 in west Houston
HOUSTON - Police are trying to find a pair of robbers who don't seem to be very good at committing crimes. The robbery took place in west Houston. Two guys with guns tried to rob someone outside a convenience store on south Kirkwood back on September 10. The robbers only...
kingwood.com
Notice of Stranger Danger Incident at Creekwood Middle School
Notice of Stranger Danger Incident at Creekwood Middle School. At around 7:30 a.m. this morning, some of the cross country girls were running on the greenbelt behind the west end of the campus near Sandy Forks Drive, when they came across a man walking on the greenbelt. He was talking to himself and appeared to be intoxicated. The students reported having seen him in the same area a few times before. The man has been described as in his 20s or early 30s with dark hair and a thin build, wearing an orange shirt, cargo pants, airpods and carrying a glass bottle and a crossbody satchel.
Judge sets bonds at $1M or more for 3 friends charged with killing 16-year-old girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
fox26houston.com
Children, adults at Sherwood Academy possibly exposed to respiratory irritant: MCSO
MAGNOLIA, Texas - Several people were evaluated for possible exposure to a respiratory irritant at Sherwood Academy, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says. The sheriff’s office, Magnolia Fire Department, and MCHD EMS were called around 9 a.m. to the school in the 32800 block of Tamina Road in Magnolia.
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Cleveland picks new public works director
Roger Brookes is the new public works director for the City of Cleveland. His first day on the job will be Oct. 18, 2022. Brookes, 50, is no stranger to the City of Cleveland and its residents as he has worked for many years as a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief for Cleveland Fire Department.
Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
