Routinely screen most adults for anxiety, US task force says
Physicians should routinely screen adults under the age of 65 for anxiety disorders, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said in draft guidance published Sept. 20. The task force also continues to recommend screening all adults for depression. The recommendations apply to pregnant and postpartum individuals, though the group stopped...
US healthcare workers more emotionally exhausted amid pandemic, study says
Emotional exhaustion among U.S. healthcare workers worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and threatens to compromise patient care, according to a Sept. 21 analysis from JAMA Network Open. Duke University researchers analyzed more than 107,000 responses to the electronic Safety, Communication, Organizational Reliability, Physician, and Employee Burnout and...
US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says
Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health. The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other...
Monkeypox worsened stigma of skin conditions, experts say
People with chronic skin conditions say they've faced increased harassment and stigma amid the monkeypox outbreak, The Washington Post reported Sept. 22. In one instance this summer, Jacqueline Nguyen, 21, who has eczema, was escorted off a flight and asked to prove that the condition was not monkeypox. "I was...
Heart cell mutatations start in infancy, leading to possible heart disease, study finds
Boston Children's Hospital researchers found heart muscles accumulate new genetic mutations starting in childhood. Many people thought heart cells were less susceptible to mutation because they don't continue to divide, but the new research suggests that mutations accumulate in heart cells as fast or faster than in other cell types, including some cells that divide.
Cancer death rates fall thanks to new treatments and screenings
Death rates from cancer have fallen over the past two decades, resulting in more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. — up from three million in 1971. New treatments and screenings are to thank, NBC News reported Sept. 12. A report by the American Association for Cancer...
US 23rd in Global Women's Health Index
Of the 116 countries ranked in the 2021 Global Women's Health Index, the United States came in 23rd for women's health — a demographic suffering worldwide, data shows. The index, measured annually by Gallup and Hologic — a Marlborough, Mass.-based medical technology company focused on women's health — surveyed women in each country. Each country is then ranked on women's preventive care, basic needs, emotional health, opinions of health and safety and individual health to produce a cumulative score out of 100.
Omicron boosters for kids expected by mid-October: CDC
Retooled COVID-19 booster shots that target omicron subvariants could be authorized and available for children to receive within a month, the CDC said in an vaccination planning guide released Sept. 20. Pfizer is developing a bivalent vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, while Moderna's would be eligible for those...
Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says
A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
WHO: Deaths from noncommunicable diseases now surpass infectious diseases deaths
Heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases now outnumber infectious diseases as the "top killers globally," according to a new report from the World Health Organization. The report, "Invisible numbers: The true extent of noncommunicable disease and what to do about them," found noncommunicable diseases are responsible for nearly...
18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations
The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations. Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release. This is...
How VR is helping Novant Health employees tackle polarizing discussions
Novant Health has partnered with VR provider Moth+Flame to launch a VR-based leadership development training for nonclinical and clinical leaders. Using Moth+Flame's Promise platform, the health system's leaders learned to apply empathetic listening techniques in polarizing discussions. The aim was to have employees understand and navigate the barriers and solutions to garnering inclusion and advancing communication in the workplace, according to a Sept. 21 press release.
82% of young workers say 'quiet quitting' is appealing, survey finds
In recent months, the term "quiet quitting" has gained traction on social media, referring to a phenomenon in which workers to reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. The exact phrase has particularly caught on among younger workers, with 82 percent of millennials and Generation Z workers saying that the concept appeals to them, according to a new study.
Yale New Haven Health cuts 155 jobs
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce. The health system is laying off 72 employees and eliminating 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures. "Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the...
Physician assistant burnout, by specialty
Last year, 30.6 percent of certified physician assistants reported experiencing burnout, according to a new report from the National Commission of Certification on Physician Assistants published Sept. 20. At the same time, 70.5 percent of physician assistants said they are completely or mostly satisfied with their job, according to the...
U of Michigan, nurses reach tentative agreement
Members of the Michigan Nurses Association have reached a tentative agreement with the University of Michigan. The union's largest bargaining unit, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, represents 6,200 nurses throughout the university, according to a Sept. 22 MNA news release. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, the university's academic medical center, has more than 24,750 employees total.
