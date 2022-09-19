Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Farmer's Day this weekend in Kimball
KIMBALL – Cruise night, live music, a parade, and demolition derby highlight the activities at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Kimball this weekend. The annual event begins Friday at noon with the Bake and Book Sale at the Kimball Public Library and a bike race at 2nd & Chestnut at 4:30 p.m. Activities continue through Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate accident closes eastbound lanes in Kimball County Thursday
KIMBALL - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Kimball County late Thursday morning due to an accident. The accident happened at mile marker 18. The Nebraska Department of Transportation was directing traffic off the interstate to Highway 30 at mile marker 8. No other information was immediately...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Police ask for help locating truck driver
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A semi-trailer potentially damaged power wires near a panhandle elementary school. The Sidney Police Department posted on Facebook that they are trying to locate a truck driver who may have damaged power wires near Central Elementary. Sidney Police Chief Joe Aikens reported that police have checked with...
doniphanherald.com
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
News Channel Nebraska
Bomb technicians remove potential grenade from Potter property
POTTER, Neb. — Authorities in the panhandle said a possible grenade was found in Potter by property owners. On Tuesday individuals reported a potential grenade to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Adam Frerichs said he’s not 100 percent sure if the grenade was real or not but it...
iheart.com
NDOT Announces $9.25 million in Federal Grants for NE Airport Improvements
(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.
Scotts Bluff Co. authorities respond to 2 accidents within 30 minutes
On Sept. 19 police and emergency personnel responded to two separate injury accidents reported 27 minutes apart from each other in Scotts Bluff County. At 6:52 a.m. a two-vehicle injury accident was reported at the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 28. A 50-year-old male from Gering and a...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff says no danger to Merino school, community after reported threat
MERINO, Colo. – A northeast Colorado school sheltered in place early Thursday after receiving reports of a man driving in the area with a rifle. Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to Merino in reference to a man reportedly driving up and down Platte Street with a rifle.
