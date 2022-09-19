(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.

