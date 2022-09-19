ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Farmer's Day this weekend in Kimball

KIMBALL – Cruise night, live music, a parade, and demolition derby highlight the activities at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Kimball this weekend. The annual event begins Friday at noon with the Bake and Book Sale at the Kimball Public Library and a bike race at 2nd & Chestnut at 4:30 p.m. Activities continue through Sunday.
KIMBALL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Interstate accident closes eastbound lanes in Kimball County Thursday

KIMBALL - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed in Kimball County late Thursday morning due to an accident. The accident happened at mile marker 18. The Nebraska Department of Transportation was directing traffic off the interstate to Highway 30 at mile marker 8. No other information was immediately...
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Police ask for help locating truck driver

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A semi-trailer potentially damaged power wires near a panhandle elementary school. The Sidney Police Department posted on Facebook that they are trying to locate a truck driver who may have damaged power wires near Central Elementary. Sidney Police Chief Joe Aikens reported that police have checked with...
SIDNEY, NE
Sidney, NE
Nebraska Society
Sidney, NE
Nebraska Government
Sidney, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bomb technicians remove potential grenade from Potter property

POTTER, Neb. — Authorities in the panhandle said a possible grenade was found in Potter by property owners. On Tuesday individuals reported a potential grenade to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Adam Frerichs said he’s not 100 percent sure if the grenade was real or not but it...
POTTER, NE
iheart.com

NDOT Announces $9.25 million in Federal Grants for NE Airport Improvements

(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff says no danger to Merino school, community after reported threat

MERINO, Colo. – A northeast Colorado school sheltered in place early Thursday after receiving reports of a man driving in the area with a rifle. Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to Merino in reference to a man reportedly driving up and down Platte Street with a rifle.
MERINO, CO

