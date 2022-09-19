ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.

SCDOT said the Bryant Road bridge over Betty Green Creek has been closed.

Officials have not given a timeframe for when the road will reopen.

An average of 5,800 vehicles a day pass over the bridge.

Drivers are being detoured to Highway 9 to get around the closure.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

