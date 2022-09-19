SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.

SCDOT said the Bryant Road bridge over Betty Green Creek has been closed.

Officials have not given a timeframe for when the road will reopen.

An average of 5,800 vehicles a day pass over the bridge.

Drivers are being detoured to Highway 9 to get around the closure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.