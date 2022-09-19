SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
SCDOT said the Bryant Road bridge over Betty Green Creek has been closed.
Officials have not given a timeframe for when the road will reopen.
An average of 5,800 vehicles a day pass over the bridge.
Drivers are being detoured to Highway 9 to get around the closure.
