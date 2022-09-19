Read full article on original website
Related
White House slammed for backtracking after Biden declares pandemic 'over': 'An absolutely obvious truth'
Critics slammed White House's mixed messaging after officials were forced to backpedal President Biden's statement declaring the COVID pandemic "over." Erica Kious, the former owner of the salon visited by Nancy Pelosi during the height of the pandemic, joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday alongside research scientist Dr. Houman Hemmati and New Jersey mother Anna Da Silva to discuss the clarification following his remarks over the weekend.
Biden declares COVID pandemic over, but administration's actions say otherwise
President Joe Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic "over" in a surprising remark during a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, citing a return to normalcy with large events and the lack of masking at an auto show in Detroit.
Why Biden’s ‘end of pandemic’ statement is not a big deal
President Biden announced that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Medical experts responded with evidence that this is not the case. Even the White House later announced that nothing has changed about the pandemic and that all precautions necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and its impact on the population remain intact and appropriate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden says COVID-19 pandemic is over in U.S.
President Biden said on CBS' "60 Minutes" the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S. His comment came as updated booster shots are being rolled out across the country. Dr. Dyan Hes of Gramercy Pediatrics joined CBS News to discuss the latest.
Miranda Devine lambasts Biden for denying ties to Hunter's shady business dealings: 'He's a practiced liar'
"The Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine slammed President Biden as a "practiced liar" after he claimed his innocence from son Hunter's shady business dealings declared during a Sunday interview on CBS' "60 Minutes." During a Monday appearance on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," Devine also argued that Biden cannot be trusted, saying she is "not sure we should take his word for it" concerning his ties to the scandal.
Biden told the nation that "the pandemic is over": Experts say it's not that simple
This article was originally published on The Conversation. President Biden's declaration that "the pandemic is over" raised eyebrows and the hackles of some experts who think such messaging could be premature and counterproductive. But to many Americans who have long since returned to pre-COVID activities and are now being forced...
WFAE
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0