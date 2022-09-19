ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Alcohol#Accident#Scripps Ranch#Dui#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy