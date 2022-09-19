Read full article on original website
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in San Marcos
A 79-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision while riding his bicycle in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
One hospitalized in shooting near freeway onramp
One person was shot Wednesday morning near a freeway onramp, police confirmed.
Woman killed in crash at Ramona intersection
A woman was killed Monday after two vehicles collided at a Ramona intersection, California Highway Patrol announced.
Vehicle hits, severely injures pedestrian in San Marcos
A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday at a San Marcos intersection, authorities reported.
DUI driver who killed grandmother and grandson in Midway crash to be sentenced to 14 years behind bars
SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for a deadly DUI crash that claimed the lives of two people. 81-year-old Suad Alsamari and her grandson 23-year-old Ahmed Alrawi died in the May crash near Sports Arena Blvd. and Rosecrans Street. During his arraignment, defendant Edgar Suarez...
Driver loses part of left arm in Rancho Peñasquitos rollover crash
A driver involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Peñasquitos Sunday night had to have his arm amputated, according to San Diego Police.
Man walking on freeway lanes hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
A man who was walking on the freeway early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver, California Highway Patrol announced.
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
Family hosts vigil for two men killed in Chula Vista
The family of two men killed in Chula Vista last month hosted a vigil for their loved ones on Tuesday.
kusi.com
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter, DUI, in pedestrian’s Kearny Mesa death
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who drove under the influence and fatally struck a pedestrian in Kearny Mesa pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI. Prosecutors say Frank William Shoaf, 39, ran a red light at high speeds in a Tesla on...
LA Man Sentenced for Fatally Striking Spectator During Otay Mesa Street Race
A Los Angeles County man who fatally struck a spectator during an illegal street race in Otay Mesa last year was sentenced Tuesday to one year in county jail and two years of probation. Jason Clifford Dennell, 29, of Littlerock, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking 32-year-old Quarann...
Bicyclist, 79, Gravely Injured in Collision at San Marcos Intersection
A 79-year-old bicyclist suffered severe injuries Tuesday when a vehicle struck him at a San Marcos intersection, authorities reported. The collision took place at Via Vera Cruz and West San Marcos Boulevard at about 9:15 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics took the bicyclist to...
Reward offered in search of woman suspected of 2020 murder
Authorities are seeking information from the public to help locate a woman who is suspected of a 2020 murder in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood.
Several fugitives arrested in El Cajon using county motel voucher program
The City of El Cajon is sounding the alarm after several people using San Diego County’s motel voucher program were found to have extensive criminal histories.
Woman arrested after fight at Poway Day Care Center
According to deputies, while she was seated in her car during the fight, Norvell allegedly issued a threat to use a weapon against the victim.
Man Pleads Guilty to Driving Van Into Pedestrians Outside Encinitas Bar
A man who drove a U-Haul rental van into a crowd of people on a sidewalk outside an Encinitas bar, injuring three pedestrians in the process, is slated to be sentenced next month to 18 years in state prison. Christian Dwight Davis, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and DUI...
John Burns, 50, Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing Outside Escondido Burger King
A transient who was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside an Escondido fast-food restaurant was sentenced Monday to 35 years to life in state prison. John Christopher Burns, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Vista jury last year for the Jan. 27, 2020, killing of Jose De Jesus Martinez.
