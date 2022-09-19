ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Micah Parsons 'Defines Elite,' Says McCarthy: Cowboys as NFL Best Defense?

By Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwbqp_0i1qcjoS00

Led by Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys' defense has staked a claim as one of the league's best after Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Where would the Dallas Cowboys be without Micah Parsons?

Maybe they’d still be at 1-1 after Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Maybe more heroes (other than the unsung ones that stepped up anyways) would have emerged to secure the win.

But aside from Parsons’ special pass-rushing prowess, it’s the philosophical and sometimes biblical way he approaches challenges that has bled into the Dallas defense and the rest of the team that has made all the difference. Without his physical and mental presence, the Cowboys could likely be staring at 0-2 instead of celebrating a Week 2 upset over the reigning AFC champions.

And, maybe, they proved along the way that they’re the best defense in the NFL. It’s not a surprise what Parsons thinks.

“I don’t care what the offense put up, they could have zero,” he said. “But we gotta do our part. And I think we’re doing a damn good job at doing that. We hold two of the most elite offenses to one touchdown last two games and making them earn every little bit of it. That’s how you be relentless and that’s what we’ve been preaching.”

Indeed, the Dallas defense - with Parsons at the forefront - has been one of the league’s best through the first two weeks of play against a Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs team and a Bengals offense unit that was a drive away from being Super Bowl champs in February. So far this season, the Cowboys are one of four teams (San Francisco, Denver, and Tampa Bay) to hold their first two opponents to under 20 points, but are the only team to do it against two squads that made the postseason in 2021.

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings could join this short list in their Monday night matchups, though that remains to be seen.

Said coach Mike McCarthy: "He wreaks havoc. He's the definition of 'elite.''

Preaching relentlessness is a often a right-minded approach with positive intentions, but one that never actually comes to fruition for many teams. It might be early, but look no further than coordinator Dan Quinn’s group as an exception.

And speaking of preaching, Parsons used a timely visit to church Saturday to get exactly what he needed to hear ahead of Week 2.

“I actually went to chapel yesterday and the chapel man said ‘You have to go through tests to get to your testimony,’” Parsons said. “And when I heard that I was like wow, we going through all these injuries … so sometimes you’ve gotta go through some stuff to get where you wanna go.“

If the Bengals offensive line was Parsons’ test, he passed with flying colors. He bludgeoned a reeling Cincinnati offensive line to the tune of two sacks and five quarterback hits on Joe Burrow. Parsons’ disruptiveness gave the Bengals no choice but to double-team him, which made room for guys like Dorance Armstrong to tally two sacks of his own.

There’s a long journey ahead, but count on Parsons to say all the right things to keep the mindset in the locker room focused on what the next couple of paddles through the storm will look like.

“Right now, we’re still going through the storm,” he said. “But as we’re going through the storm, there’s gonna be light at the end of the tunnel and I think that’s where we’re headed.”

And the next trek? A journey to East Rutherford to take on the surprising and undefeated New York Giants on M o nday Ni ght F ootball for a matchup in Week 3. Another week means another chance for Parsons and the Cowboys defense to prove they’re one of the league’s best.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The Cincinnati Bengals#At T Stadium#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy