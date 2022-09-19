Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
wearecamdenhs.com
Girls Tennis hosts LE at Smoak Courts, then hits the road for 1 conference and 1 non conference match
Girls Tennis hosts the Demons of Lugoff, Monday, Sept 19th at Smoak Courts at 5:00 pm. The team will then be on the road the next two days in a conference and non conference match. On Tuesday, Sept 20th the team travels to Darlington for a conference match starting at 5:00 pm. Then on Wednesday, Sept 21st, the girls will hit the road again for a non conference match up with the Gamecocks of Sumter, starting at 5:00 pm.
D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early
After starting his career at the Division I level, running back Zaire Scotland is quickly making an impact at Benedict College. The post D1 transfer Zaire Scotland making waves at Benedict College early appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
wearecamdenhs.com
The Lady Dogs Tennis team defeated the Demons of Lugoff
The Lady Dogs Tennis team defeated their rivals from across the river, the Demons of Lugoff, at Smoak Courts, Mon Sept 19th. The score was 6-0 and all of the Lady Dogs had victories in their matches. #1– Anne Margaret Hutto. #2 — Meg Grumbach. #3– Caroline Cassidy...
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment
The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
Texas man wins $100K on lottery ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky tourist who visited Charleston on the Fourth of July left the Palmetto State a big winner. The Texas man returned to the state his week to cash in the winning Powerball ticket at the South Carolina Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. Much to his surprise, the ticket he thought […]
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: A late-season heatwave for the Midlands and we are tracking Hurricane Fiona
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Headlines. Higher humidity and temperatures will be around through Thursday. We may break a record-high temperature on Thursday. Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday afternoon in Puerto Rico. First Alert Summary. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and mild with lows in...
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
