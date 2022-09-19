ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Comments

Michael Werfelman
2d ago

Everyone wants something! The fact of the matter is Africa has been ruled by MANY different tribes and weren’t strong enough to beat Britain! When you win battles, you receive the spoils of war.. when you lose battles, you claim racism and demand things

Jeffrey Neal
2d ago

that's dumb. hey guys! 38000 years ago one of your ancestors was rude to one of my ancestors. they hurt my ancestors feelings. therefore you all owe me compensation. send your money now!! okay it's not quite that dumb, but it's pretty dumb.

gravelord nito
1d ago

Suck it up buttercup... it was a gift to the Queen and it belongs to the family... stop whining about it

Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
