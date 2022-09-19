ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzonia, MI

Northern Michigan’s Best Restaurant & Bar Rooftop Decks

This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options. North Bar. 160 E. Front St., Traverse City. It’s rooftop season...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Invasive plant coverage triples on Northern Michigan lake

CADILLAC, MI – An invasive plant has tripled its coverage of Lake Cadillac in Wexford County compared to a year ago, experts said. Most years there’s about 30-40 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil on the lake but that more than tripled this year to 140 acres, according to Restorative Lake Sciences, which recently conducted its annual survey of Lake Cadillac, WPBN/WGTU reports.
CADILLAC, MI
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan

From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
MICHIGAN STATE
Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case

A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
