Northern Michigan’s Best Restaurant & Bar Rooftop Decks
This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options. North Bar. 160 E. Front St., Traverse City. It’s rooftop season...
See the best in show at Oliver Art Center's 2022 All-Media exhibit
Visitors to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts will get the chance to see unique works of art created by artists from Benzie County and beyond.
Invasive plant coverage triples on Northern Michigan lake
CADILLAC, MI – An invasive plant has tripled its coverage of Lake Cadillac in Wexford County compared to a year ago, experts said. Most years there’s about 30-40 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil on the lake but that more than tripled this year to 140 acres, according to Restorative Lake Sciences, which recently conducted its annual survey of Lake Cadillac, WPBN/WGTU reports.
My North.com
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan
From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
9&10 News
On Person Dead After Three Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes...
Calendar of events for Benzie County Sept. 14-28
What's going on in Benzie County and beyond?
Michigan man, 57, dies in Grand Traverse County crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Beitner Road near River Road at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16. The road was closed to through traffic for several...
Elberta triple homicide trial scheduled for January
Robert Michael Freebold is accused of killing three family members in their Elberta home in November 2020.
Benzie County 911 marks 30 year anniversary
It was 30 years ago in September that Benzie County went through the process of getting the county's phones connected to a 911 service.
Michigan man killed in Grand Traverse County crash identified as 57-year-old UPS driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a man who died in a Northern Michigan crash. UpNorthLive reports that Timothy Strobl, 57, of Interlochen was killed after crashing his UPS truck on Beitner Road near River Road in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver
A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case
A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
Organizers cancel senior dinner in Benzie County over increase in COVID-19 cases
The senior dinner was to be held on Sept. 15 at Blaine Christian Church.
What's new at Benzie Central for the 2022-23 school year?
It's a new school year at Benzie County Central Schools, and with the new school year comes some new programs, as well as progress on ongoing projects.
67-year-old man punched multiple times in head during road rage encounter
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A 67-year-old man is recovering after he was punched in the head multiple times Saturday morning by a 25-year-old Benzie County man following a road rage incident. According to 9&10 News, the victim was assaulted in the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot after the two men pulled into the lot.
Benzie Central volleyball swept by Kingsley
The Benzie Central volleyball program was swept by Kingsley on Tuesday afternoon.
New Lake Ann Elementary principal shares passion for connecting
An educator was inspired to pursue a career in education by family life and mentor. Meet the new Lake Ann principal who is connecting with kids.
New officers elected for Benzie Zonta Club
The Benzie Zonta Club elected new officers for the 2022-23 year.
Michigan Shores resident set to turn 100 in Benzie County
Muriel Williams traveled the country and the globe before settling down in Benzie County.
Q&A with Kyle Taylor, new Benzie Central High School principal
"I also am a Benzie resident and take ownership in the fact that all of these students are the future of this county."
Comments / 0